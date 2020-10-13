Amid spat with Pia, Sarah Wurtzbach thankful for people who opened up about hardships, things ‘left unspoken’

Sarah Wurtzbach, younger of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, thanked the people who shared their stories of hardships with her after she surprised the public with her angry posts against the beauty queen.

On Tuesday, the younger Wurtzbach took to Instagram Stories anew and reshared a post from an account called @stud.ent.activism which features a post that reads:

“Stop teaching girls that being nice is more important than having a voice.”

Sarah also expressed her gratitude to people who have been coming forward to share their stories with her after she previously aired her sentiments against Pia and their mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, on Sunday.

“To all the people that took their time to share their stories with me, about hardships in life and about everything else left unspoken. I hear you. I feel your pain. I’m with you. Thank you for tonight, it brings me joy for us to find peace in turmoil. You know who you all are,” she said in another Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

Sarah earlier asked the public to stop bashing the beauty queen after her grievances against her sister was made public.

“Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and still am, but your words will not fix anything,” she reportedly said in a now-deleted Instagram Story on Monday.

“If anything, you’re condoning negativity and that’s what’s wrong with the world, and that’s what’s wrong with you,” Sarah added.

She also said that she was “fighting a losing battle every day,” and apologized “if I took it this far.”

“[B]ut being silenced for many years takes a toll on you,” Sarah added.

Prior to this, the younger Wurtzbach surprised everyone when she posted a series of Instagram Stories where she claimed that the beauty queen has a bad attitude.

She also asked Pia to apologize to her for hurting her feelings.

RELATED: ‘Ang baho ng ugali mo’: Sarah’s rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral

“Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry, wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach,” Sarah wrote.

“Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong suportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali niyo ni mama. Di porket nananahimik ako, ako ‘yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga ‘yung naabuso. T*ng*** niyo @piawurtzbach,” she added.

Sarah also claimed that Pia is making “insensitive” comments to her when she would ask for financial support.

The younger Wurtzbach added that while her posts have caught the public’s attention, she does not want fame or money.

“I really just want a hug… I feel so alone everyday,” she said.

Sarah also shared her thoughts with people who have been following her on the platform “for the sake of gossip.”

“If [you’re] following for the sake of gossip for the sake of getting gossip, then just unfollow me. I’m not tolerating idiots that don’t understand the gravity of the situation,” she said.

Pia has not aired her side on the matter as of this writing.