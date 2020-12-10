Lea Salonga elated as concert album reaches Billboard chart

Lea Salonga made another milestone after her latest concert album ranked in the much-coveted Billboard Chart this week.

Salonga’s “Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra” album was released on November 27 via Broadway World, the premiere platform for theatrical performances.

The concert album landed on the 7th spot of the Crossover Classical Albums Billboard Chart.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s latest album “Believe” topped this chart.

Salonga could not help but express her excitement after learning she made it to the US-based music chart. She shared a blurry screenshot of the list on her tweet and tagged her brother Gerard as well as agent Josh Pultz, record label Broadway Records and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

“OH MY GOD! I’m on a Billboard chart!” Salonga wrote.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra that performed with Salonga congratulated her for this feat.

Congratulations @MsLeaSalonga! We had a blast performing with you last year! https://t.co/Fkdd30vE7e — Sydney Symphony Orchestra (@sydsymph) December 10, 2020

Amid the praises, some of Salonga’s fans also shared videos and photos of them purchasing and receiving the album to celebrate her success.

Yay!! Congratulations po!! Sana dumating na ito before mag bertday ko.😭 I'm so exayted!! pic.twitter.com/0cclhcoLIX — Lyka joy Billiones (@Ljbilliones) December 9, 2020

Oh yes Miss Lea Salonga, just arrived !!! pic.twitter.com/mKXVh3xbIj — Ninfa Tulayan (@TulayanNinfa) December 9, 2020

Broadway World last month reported that Salonga performed the songs she made famous throughout her career such as “Reflection,” “A Whole New World” and “This Is Me” in the concert album.

“Captured in peak performance from the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Salonga performs the beloved songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career as well as her signature songs from the animated movie blockbusters, ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Mulan,’ the report read.

This is not the first time that Salonga made it to the Billboard chart.

Her concert album “The Story of My Life: Lea Salonga Live from Manila” peaked at the 11th spot on Billboard’s Classical Albums on May 11, 2019 and lasted there for two weeks.