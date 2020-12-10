Ebe Dancel tells rainy day-streamers to listen to his music on summertime too

OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel jokingly asked his fans to listen to him during summertime after noticing that his songs would usually get streamed during rainy or cloudy days when the weather is chilly.

The former Sugarfree frontman responded to a Twitter user who claimed of listening to him on a rainy Thursday morning.

“Para sa maulan na umaga. @ebedancel,” the fan said with an accompanying screenshot of Dancel’s Spotify profile.

The online user was listening to “Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas,” a song that the musician has written for “Ang Larawan’s” soundtrack, a musical film directed by Loy Arcenas.

Dancel noticed his tweet and responded: “Alam niyo ang tagal ko na ‘tong napapansin ha. ‘Pag malamig, maulan, cloudy, dumadami nakikinig sa akin. Pakinggan niyo naman ako ‘pag summer.”

Alam nyo ang tagal ko na tong napapansin ha 😅 pag malamig, maulan ,cloudy, dumadami nakikinig sa akin. Pakinggan nyo naman ako pag summer 🤣 https://t.co/0ThY3zc8KC — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) December 10, 2020

Dancel’s tweet has earned around 2,900 likes as of this writing, with other fans consoling him by claiming that they listen to him on sunny days as well.

“Sir, nakikinig ako ‘pag summer. Hindi ko lang po tini-tweet,” a Twitter user said in the replies thread.

“Pinapakinggan po kita kapag summer tapos naglalakad sa Freedom Park tapos kinakanta ko na lang kasi ang init sa Elbi hahaha,” another online user responded.

“Pinapakinggan kita araw-araw,” shared a different fan.

Meanwhile, there were other Twitter users who attempted to justify listening to Dancel’s songs especially during rainy days.

“Hahaha true po, I’m currently listening to your song po and it’s also raining here hahaha,” a fan wrote with heart emojis.

“Senti-senti lang sa gilid ser. Perfect ser, sa cold weather hehe,” another Twitter user said.

“Sarap mag-senti sa mga kanta mo lalo ‘pag bed wether, Lods Ebe,” shared a different fan with a smiling emoji.

In its advisory, the state weather bureau reported that several areas including Metro Manila, CALABARZON and parts of Cagayan and Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Bataan, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro and Calamian Islands experienced rainfall on Thursday due to a low-pressure area.

Pangasinan, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon were also forecast to potentially experience light to moderate rains on the same day.

Meanwhile, Dancel is known in the OPM scene for his poignant love songs and soulful rhythms.

Some of his most famous songs are “Bawat Daan,” “Prom,” “Wag Mong Aminin,” “Dapit-Hapon and “Halik Sa Hangin,” among others.

Before flying solo, Dancel co-founded pop-rock band Sugarfree in 1999, known for its radio-friendly heartfelt songs.