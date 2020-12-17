Tabloid tagged as ‘misleading’ for juxtaposing Eric Quizon’s photo with dead brother

Social media users called out a local news outlet for using a picture of actor-director Eric Quizon in its article that reported about the death of his older brother, Edgardo “Edgar” Quizon.

The tabloid on Wednesday afternoon reported that Edgar, a 63-years-old son of Philippine Comedy King Dolphy or Rodolfo Vera Quizon, passed away due to pneumonia on Tuesday.

Edgar is one of Dolphy’s children with former actress Grace Dominguez.

His credits include appearing in “Stariray,” “Dancing Master” and “Sampung Labuyo,” according to IMDb.

Edgar’s death was announced by his younger brother Eric through Instagram.

“Farewell, Kuya Edgar. May you find peace in heaven. Please hug Dad, Kuya Freddie, Kuya Rolly, and Dino for me. You will be missed. We love you. Rest in peace, my brother,” Eric wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Quizon (@eric_quizon)

The picture of Edgar was juxtaposed with that of Eric in a lead photo initially posted by the news outlet on its social media page, even though its title and caption did not mention Eric at all.

Some online users accused the news outlet of “misleading” its readers with the picture of Eric even though he was not the topic.

“Misleading ‘yung picture. Akala ko si Eric Quizon ‘yung namatay,” a Filipino wrote in response to the Twitter post.

“Clickbait ‘yung picture hays,” commented another Twitter user.

Previously, another news outlet falsely reported on former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim‘s death on August 7. But it was not confirmed by his family until the next day.

Ric de Guzman, Lim’s chief of staff, also denied rumors that the former mayor had died on August 7.