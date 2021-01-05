‘The Killer Bride’ stars throw support as Janella Salvador shares Instagram pic with baby

Some cast members of ABS-CBN’s “The Killer Bride” expressed their support to actress Janella Salvador after she shared a photo of her kissing a baby on Instagram amid pregnancy rumors.

The actress, who was known for playing “Emma” in the 2019 primetime mystery-drama, told her fans to wait for the story behind the picture that she will share on YouTube on Tuesday evening.

“It’s time. 8 p.m. Link in bio,” the 22-year-old actress said in the caption.

The link Salvador mentioned leads to her and her boyfriend, Filipino-British actor Markus Paterson’s, YouTube channel called “M&J“. This channel has reached more than 21,400 subscribers as of writing.

Paterson also shared a picture of a baby’s hand on his own Instagram with a similar caption: “8pm, link in bio.”

Meanwhile, some of Salvador’s fellow actors from “The Killer Bride” showered Salvador with support and congratulatory remarks following her Instagram post.

“I love you both! So proud of you My Emma!” her aunt, and co-star in the series, Maja Salvador, exclaimed in the comments.

“Congratulations mama,” beauty queen Precious Lara Quigaman wrote with heart-eyed emojis.

Actor Miko Raval also showed his support by commenting heart emojis on Salvador’s post.

Maja played Camila, the lead role, in the series while Quigaman played Alice. Raval played the part of Fabio.

Other fellow actresses likewise expressed their love for Salvador on her latest Instagram post. These include Kathryn Bernardo, Alex Gonzaga, Liza Soberano, Ella Cruz, Sue Ramirez and Sofia Andres.

Fans found the comments of her fellow Kapamilya stars “heartwarming” and hoped that Salvador will “enjoy motherhood.”

Team Killer Bride and the girls showing their love for Janella. This is so heartwarming. Congratulations, Janella. I hope you enjoy motherhood and have all the support and love you need. What a beautiful gift for a new year❤. pic.twitter.com/tl5gYCPlyF — Raz (@Raz_Elle) January 5, 2021

Salvador has been staying in the United Kingdom with Paterson, where she supposedly gave birth.

Last September, the couple revealed their relationship to the public when Salvador shared a picture with him while Paterson uploaded a video of them dancing together with the caption “my world.”

Around the same month, pregnancy rumors started to swirl on the internet.