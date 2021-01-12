Vlogger Mimiyuuuh approves college student’s graduation pictorial parody

Popular vlogger Mimiyuuuh approved an accountancy student’s creative pictures for their school’s graduation photoshoot that went viral on social media.

The content creator retweeted a news item that featured Ruben Zata Rivera‘s pictures where he spoofed some of her poses and known facial expressions.

Rivera took a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Mabalacat City College in Pampanga. He is set to attend his virtual graduation on January 28.

In the creative version of his pictorial for graduation, he mimicked the vlogger’s look since he was told that he looked like her, according to his interview with a digital news website.

“So ayun na nga, maraming nagsasabi na kamukha ko daw si Mimiyuuuh hahaha kaya naisipan ko na siya ang gawin kong creative shots sa grad pic ko,” Rivera wrote in his social media caption.

As of this writing, his Facebook post has earned 15,000 likes and reactions, 2,000 comments and 6,600 shares on the social media network.

Rivera said that it was not the first time he mimicked Mimiyuuuh. In another interview, he shared that he has versions of the vlogger’s “It Really Hurts” TikTok video.

Mimiyuuh popularized the “It Really Hurts” challenge on the video-sharing social networking platform when she danced to G*gong Rapper’s “Kabet” song.

Another fellow vlogger, Bretman Rock, also did the challenge and tagged her in his TikTok video.

Mimiyuuuh later saw Rivera’s creative graduation pictures and tweeted her approval of his spoof.

“I C O N I C,” she wrote in response to his pictures with dinosaur emojis.

Mimiyuuuh is known for an extremely candid persona as seen in self-produced viral vlogs.

She first gained recognition for her “Dalagang Pilipina” video which has since spawned memes, different versions and even a challenge.

The content creator is currently one of Lazada Philippines’ brand ambassadors, together with actress Kathryn Bernardo and P-pop group SB19.