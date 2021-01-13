Save the date: Fans stoked as ‘Start-Up’ heartthrob Kim Seon-ho to hold TikTok fan meet

Filipino fans expressed their excitement online after video-sharing platform TikTok and SALT Entertainment announced that actor Kim Seon-ho will hold his first global online fan meeting on the platform.

Fans of Kim Seon-ho will get a chance to get up-close-and-personal with the “Start-Up” actor on January 17 at 7 p.m.

TikTok users can look forward to a variety of sessions, including listening to behind-the-scenes stories of “Start-Up”, the latest romance K-Drama to sweep the globe; participating in a telepathy game to guess Seon-ho’s preferences; and watching him discover his fans’ wishes in the online fan meet titled “TikTok Stage Connect – Seon-ho’s Favorite.”

Aside from these, there are also pre-events where fans can submit requests for what they want to hear from Kim Seon-ho or even upload a duet with him.

The pre-event is expected to air globally, with participants from across different countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea.

“As a short-form video app with a mission to spread creativity and bring joy, we hope to continue to provide opportunities for global fans and artists to connect on the platform,” John Castro, user and content operations manager of TikTok Philippines said.

“Kim Seon-ho has certainly captured the hearts of many and brought happiness through his TV dramas, and we look forward to jointly hosting this online meet-up with SALT Entertainment,” he added.

Filipino fans said they are thrilled to join the first online fan meet and even installed the app for Kim Seon-Ho.

Kim Seon Ho fan meet on Tiktok. Alarm set. Ahhhhh Team Good Boy 😻 — 𝓚𝓻𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓛𝓸𝓲𝓼 🌻 (@helloktelle) January 12, 2021

Can't believe I am downloading and setting tiktok because of #KimSeonHo I definitely didn't enjoy the app the last time I used it lollll. See what you did Kim seon ho.#kimseonhotiktok pic.twitter.com/NKRvTIuluU — Beetle Reviews (@BeetleReviews) January 5, 2021

Kim Seon Ho, I love you. Yes, i'm going to have to download tiktok for you even though I probably wouldn't understand a thing you'll say on your live tiktok show. — M Writes ◡̈ 💚 (@seonhomanila) January 4, 2021

Never bothered to install tiktok EVER yet this guy named Kim Seon Ho made me do it 😭 ottoke temptation is real — seonho_vitamin (@SeonhoVitamin) January 4, 2021

The actor’s agency SALT Entertainment was thankful for the overwhelming love and support for the Korean star.

“We sincerely appreciate the attention and support that fans have given to Kim Seon-ho in 2020. To relieve the sadness of not being able to meet in person due to COVID-19 and show appreciation for all the support, we have prepared the first global online fan meet-up. We ask for your huge support and active participation as we work hard to organize the virtual event,” it said.

Kim Seon-ho recently starred in hit K-drama “Start-Up” where he played Han Ji-pyeong, senior investment manager at a venture capital company. His astonishing investment skills and sharp tongue earn him the nickname “the Gordon Ramsay of investments.”

The Korean series that can be streamed on Netflix also stars Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-Hyuk. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: 3 new K-Dramas on Netflix to look forward to in October

