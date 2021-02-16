Kris Aquino’s ‘wiped out’ social media posts restored after Facebook appeal

Actress-host turned vlogger Kris Aquino‘s Facebook posts have been restored days after she sought for the social networking site’s help to restore her posts which were “deleted” over the weekend.

Open letter to Facebook

In an open letter to Facebook on February 13, the day before her birthday, the “Queen of all Media” appealed to Facebook and ask the social media giant to bring back her page’s post where the birthday greetings for her are. She cited that these are part of her birthday giveaway for her fans.

Aquino did not specify the content of the posts but she added that “everything after January 13 got wiped out.”

She also shared that she cried about losing he posts.

Because of this, Aquino said that she “should have been more careful” about allowing who she could trust as her page’s administrator.

“Please make this soon to be birthday girl very happy? Please restore all my previous posts?” she wrote.

“I just want the more than 1.5 million people who took time to comment and say #happybirthdaykris to know they matter to me and that the promised gift of P5,000 each was actually already sent out,” she added.

In her appeal, Aquino explained that she aims to be transparent to her fans citing her team’s criteria for choosing the winners of her cash giveaways, which is a part of her 50th birthday celebration.

Aquino turned 50 on Sunday, also the Valentine’s Day.

“Just like you, Facebook, I value my credibility. I need those previous posts to be out there so my followers will know we made our choices based on geographical, work related, gender identification, and age differentiation choices,” she said.

Aquino also addressed her fans on Instagram.

“IG Friends to be FAIR, I’ll wait for my FB to be restored before I post the 75 winners of P5,000 each, the 25 here, and the 50 on FB. Let’s believe that good things can happen for people with good intentions,” she said.

On her birthday, Aquino made an update and shared that her team had communicated with Facebook already.

Her last update about the giveaway was on Monday, February 15, wherein she thanked her fans for their support.

“Sinikap talaga namin na makahanap ng winners from all over the Philippines kasi ito yung chance ko to say THANK YOU. Naging Kris Aquino ako because of all of you,” Aquino said.

Aquino did not announce that her Facebook posts have been restored, but her posts dated January 13 onwards could be accessed again since Monday. These include her response to the viral “because” meme, which also got affected by the “wipe out” over the weekend.

