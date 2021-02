BTS crooned their own cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and perfectly hit frontman Chris Martin’s high notes and soulful melody.

The Korean performers who are taking the world by storm were guests at MTV Unplugged. Besides their delivering their rendition of Coldplay’s 2005 hit, BTS also sang their chart-topping English single “Dynamite.”

The video, uploaded on Wednesday, February 24, already reached more than 6 million views on YouTube overnight.