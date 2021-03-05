Singer-songwriter Fern. to drop music video of electro R&B jam on ’emotional openness’

Music producer-songwriter Fern. is set to release the music video of his electro-R&B jam which talks about being in a “sort of relationship” without full commitment on Friday evening.

Titled “Whatever This Is,” his latest song was written with his personal experience in mind.

“Music has always been my way of facing my emotions and coming to terms with them,” Fern. said.

“‘Whatever This Is’ is one of those songs that was made just because I wanted to let go of certain emotions and be okay with whatever I was feeling at the moment,” he added.

The slow-burning anthem treats emotional openness as something worth celebrating, and not something to be conflicted or torn about.

“The song is about being in a relationship but not knowing how it’ll end, just enjoying and being in the moment,” the multi-hyphenate said in a listening and viewing party with Island Records last week.

“I have friends who don’t want to be in a relationship and also who find it difficult to be in a relationship. Having conversations with those people about what love is and their idea of relationships, we found that love is a tricky thing so we just decided to call it ‘Whatever This Is,” Fern. added.

The song, meticulously arranged with quiet storm beats and sleek minimalism, is his first single after almost a year of producing for other artists.

Its music video will premiere on Fern.’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m. Friday.

His teaser, which he shared on social media, has already caught the attention of some fans who expressed their anticipation online.

“SCREAMINGG omg ily (I love you) I can’t wait!” a Twitter user said with a pleading eyes emoji.

“AAAAAAA,” exclaimed another online user with a series of heart emojis.

“Aahhh new music! Thank you fern,” a different Filipino wrote.

Fern. has written and produced tracks for some of the country’s biggest indie, R&B and pop artists of this generation. Some of those he has worked with are Kakie Pangilinan, Nadine Lustre and TALA.