From ‘Sweet Home’ to ‘Love Alarm’ Season 2: Song Kang makes Netflix return

After the successful global debut of Netflix series “Sweet Home,” Korean star Song Kang returns anew to the streaming platform Netflix for the second season of “Love Alarm.”

Song Kang is also part of the first season of “Love Alarm” playing the role of Sun-oh.

Both “Sweet Home” and “Love Alarm” are based on acclaimed webtoons of the same title.

Asked what he feels about starring in series based on webtoons, Song Kang clarified that he tries not to limit himself to taking projects just based on webtoon.

“It’s just that, as I said before, I wanted to do something that is meaningful and entertaining. And I think because series that are based on webtoons have been loved by a wide audience already maybe that is what connects me to those series,” the actor said in a press conference on Monday.

“Love Alarm” is set in a world where a mobile application can tell individuals if someone they like or if someone who likes them is within a 10-meter radius.

Song Kang said that the overall tone of the series has changed for the second season.

“In season 1, you saw that youthful energy of the high school students, whereas in season 2, everyone has grown up more mature,” the actor said.

“Love Alarm” Season 2 director Kim Jin-woo (“Good Doctor,” “Queen of Mystery,” and “Suits”) said Song Kang’s character Sun-oh is going to be “completely transformed” compared to the first season as he has grown the most.

“We put a lot of thought into the character Sun-oh, and sometimes himself thought long and hard about his character,” the director said during the press conferencce.

Last February 6, streaming giant Netflix released the trailer for “Love Alarm” Season 2.

The trailer opens with Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) narrating, “In this world, you must ring an alarm when you like someone.” Jo-jo, who is dating Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram), still concerns herself with the Love Alarm app despite hers not ringing.

Sun-oh (Song Kang) appears with a poker face and stares at someone. Though Jo-jo is with Hye-yeong, she cannot hide her complicated feelings for him. Sun-oh’s words and actions further complicate the situation.

“From now on, I’ll trust only what your eyes tell me,” Sun-oh proclaims to Jo-jo before kissing her.

Following more emotional scenes, it becomes clear that both Hye-young and Sun-oh want to convey their true love for her.

The trailer comes to a touching end with Jo-jo’s narration: “Who do I love now?” The love triangle among two men and a woman who want to confirm each other’s true feelings will unfold in this season.

“Love Alarm” Season 2 was released on Friday exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix.