After snagging ‘Song of the Year’ nod at Grammys, H.E.R. wows fans with Tita’s Filipino accent

A day after winning Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Filipina-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. gave a shout-out to her Filipino fans through a TikTok video.

In the video, H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, shared that her aunt or “Tita” Joanne would say how proud she is of her for her awards.

She then imitated her aunt with a Filipino-English accent.

“Oh my God, I am so proud of you! You have GRAMMYs… Wow!” H.E.R. said.

“Diamond! Is that diamond? Even if you do not win, you you are a winner!” she added.

H.E.R. captioned her TikTok video posted on her social media accounts with “Shout out to my Filipinos,” accompanied by the hashtag #pinoypride.

Fans were pleased by the musician’s Filipino accent and lauded her for nailing it and showcasing her Filipino blood.

“Girlll that accent is on point!! lol you sound just like my Filipino family,” a Facebook user commented.

“You really got the tone and tongue for it lol girl, you got the Filipino voice right,” another said.

I love her!! And she had that accent on point!!! Lol 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 https://t.co/ymR1g05N60 — Lynette (@lynettedcastro) March 16, 2021

I love how @HERMusicx leaned hard into her pinay right here 🤣 https://t.co/vNg0akk3vQ — Lily Love (@bits_o_Love) March 16, 2021

It has gained 13,900 likes on Twitter, 334,000 likes on Instagram and 2,600 reactions on Facebook.

H.E.R. earned four wins and 13 nominations at the Grammys so far.

For the 63rd annual Grammy Awards that concluded Monday (Philippine time), she won Song of the Year and Best R&B Song for “Better than I Imagined.”

The Fil-am musician bested fellow nominees Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish JP Saxe(opens in a new tab) featuring Julia Michaels.

In 2018, she also won the Best R&B performance for “Best Part” and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album at the 61st Grammys.

She recalled this in an Instagram post.

“Been here before but this time Song Of The Year! A forever moment. This song means so much more than being recognized for it. This song made such an impact. And I’m so grateful especially sharing it with my family, @tiara_thomas @dmile85 and @emperormaximusjefficuscaesar. Thank you a million times!!!” she wrote.

