‘Sorry pero ang sama niyo’: Sharon Cuneta slams hoax about Fanny Serrano’s death

Megastar Sharon Cuneta disproved as false a social media post that claimed celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano had died.

In a post on Instagram on March 25, Cuneta shared a screenshot of the post where the user supposedly bid goodbye to Serrano.

In the screenshot, the user said: “Paalam, Tita Fanny. Isa sa mga taong nagturo at nakitaan tayo ng potensyal noong araw na nagsisimula palang tayo. You may rest in peace.”

Cuneta stressed that Serrano, who is also her close friend, is already conscious. She also managed to talk to him on the phone.

“This is circulating now. It is fake news. May malay daw si Tita Fanny today so I called him and the nice nurse put me on speaker kaya nakausap ko sya kahit di sya makasagot,” she said.

The veteran actress also slammed other social media users who are spreading false information about Serrano’s health condition.

“Please help us spread the word that he is still with us. Buhay pa siya. And to those who have nothing better to do, this is not the time to be assholes okay? Sorry pero ang sasama nyo!” Cuneta said.

Last March 17, she shared in an Instagram video that Serrano suffered from a massive stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

In the video, Cuneta was in tears as she sought for prayers from the public.

“I’m sorry but I need—prayers work wonders talaga, so can you just please, please pray for Tita Fanny, I love him so much, he’s been like a family to me for three decades, please, please pray for him, his healing, thank you so much. Love you, guys,” she said.

It was the second time Serrano suffered from stroke. He was also rushed to the hospital for the same reason in 2016.

Aside from being a celebrity stylist, Serrano, dubbed as the “beauty pioneer” in local entertainment industry. He is also a salon owner, entrepreneur and had acting stints in his career.