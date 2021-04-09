#FlashbackFriday: Taylor Swift’s rerecorded ‘Fearless’ album takes fans on nostalgia trip

Filipino Swifties have transported 13 years ago when American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dropped her iconic album that catapulted her into international success.

The 31-year-old musician on Friday released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” as a way to reclaim her artistic and financial control of her original recordings after her former record label sold it in a reported $300 million deal.

“Fearless,” her sophomore album, is the first of the five albums she plans to re-record which includes “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “Red” and “1989.”

Her version contains re-recordings of the platinum version of “Fearless” plus the song “Today Was a Fairy Tale.” Six never-been-released songs “From the Vault” songs are also included in the 2021 version.

Immediately after its release, the hashtag “#FearlessTaylorsVersion” has been on local Twitter’s top trending list since Friday morning.

Fans shared being hit with feelings of nostalgia as they listen to Swift’s re-recordings more than a decade since the old version of “Fearless” was released.

“Fearless” earned largely positive reviews and massive commercial acclaim when Swift released it in 2008.

It has sold over 12 million copies internationally and it won the singer her first Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010.

