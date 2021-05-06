For 69th Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo to don creations by Furne One, Rocky Gathercole

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo will be wearing outfits created by two celebrated Filipino designers Furne One Amato of Amato Couture and Rocky Gathercole at the 69th Miss Universe competition.

In an Instagram post on May 6, Dubai-based PR agency Yugen PR confirmed that Furne One will design Mateo’s evening gowns for the preliminary and final rounds of the international competition.

“Miss Universe Philippines officially announced Furne Amato as the official designer of Rabiya Mateo’s Preliminary and Finals Evening Gown as she compete at this year’s Miss Universe Pageant in Florida,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai PR Agency | YUGEN PR (@yugenpr)

Mateo also previously wore a swimsuit designed by the same designer during the swimsuit competition last October.

Furne One is known for dressing up popular celebrities Beyonce, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. In the Philippines, his clients include Maymay Entrata, Maja Salvador, Nadine Lustre and Vice Ganda.

Meanwhile, Manila Bulletin reported Mateo will also wear the creation of late Gathercole for the National Costume Round, according to Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud. Gathercole passed away last March 3.

Gaffud also mentioned this in an Instagram post last March.

“Our National Costume designer @verygathercole died an hour ago. We were supposed to meet on Saturday to finalize our preparations for Miss Universe,” the creative director wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasempire.ph)

Gathercole was known for his avant-garde designs with well-known celebrity clientele including Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

The Miss Universe 2020 coronation night will take place in Hollywood City, Florida. It will be aired in the country on A2Z channel on May 17 at 8 a.m.