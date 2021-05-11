‘Winner, powerhouse, Philippines’: Miss Earth 2015 throws support for Miss Universe bet Rabiya Mateo

Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong expressed her support to Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo by sharing the latter’s pageant photo.

The Philippine Pageantry, a pageant-centered website, reported Angelia’s Instagram story bearing the behind-the-scenes photo of Rabiya with the following text:

“Excuse me, #WINNER #POWERHOUSE #PHILIPPINES”

Angelia also tagged Rabiya on her post.

Both of them hail from Iloilo.

Angelia won the country’s second Miss Earth title following Jamie Herrell’s victory in 2014.

Last week, Miss Grand Philippines 2020 Samantha Bernardo also expressed her support to Rabiya through an Instagram story as well.

The Philippine bet recently shared some BTS photos of her video shoot for the 69th Miss Universe where she wore a blue sequined dress by fashion designer Sherri Hill.

Rabiya’s look stunned some pageant enthusiasts who commented that she reminded them of Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Barbie, the iconic fashion doll manufactured by Mattel, Inc.

The Ilongga beauty is set to compete against 73 other candidates in the prestigious beauty pageant set to take place in Hollywood, Florida.

It will be aired in the country on A2Z channel on May 17 at 8 a.m.