Rabiya Mateo now most followed Miss Universe candidate with 915K followers

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo breached the 900,000 mark and is now the the most followed candidate in the pageant.

She has a total of 915,000 followers as of Thursday.

A Facebook page called M Pageantry, which is dedicated to pageant talk and news, shared this update on May 11.

“Congratulations, @rabiyamateo! The most followed @missuniverse 2020 candidate yet in Instagram!” read the post.

In a previous post on April 30, Rabiya celebrated reaching 800,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform with a Priyanka Chopra-inspired photoshoot. She thanked her fans for their continued support for her.

“Thank you for the love! I can’t believe I already reached 800k followers here on IG. From the bottom of my heart, ‘PALANGGA KO GUID KAMO TANAN,’” Rabiya said.

“As a gift to all my followers, here’s my favorite layout shoot I had in the Philippines,” she added.

Miss Universe Philippines also congratulated Rabiya for this social media milestone.

An article from pageant website Angelopedia reported that as of April 18, the most followed Miss Universe 2020 candidates are:

Rabiya Mateo Miss Universe France Amandine Petit Miss Universe Chile Daniela Nicolas Miss Universe Indonesia Ayu Maulida Miss Universe Thailand Amanda Obdam Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyen Tran Khanh Van Miss Universe Russia Alina Sanko Miss Universe Italy Viviana Vizzini Miss Universe Colombia Laura Olascuaga Pinto Miss Universe Venezuela Mariangel Villasmil Arteaga

Rabiya will be competing against 73 other delegates in the much-anticipated coronation night of Miss Universe 2020 on May 17 (Philippine time).

The voting for the top 21 candidates continues until May 15. Fans can vote for Rabiya via the Miss Universe website or the Lazada Philippines mobile app.

The National Costume round, meanwhile, will be aired on May 13 via the Lazada app at 8 p.m. Voting will also start on the same day until May 15.

Rabiya will be wearing one of the creations of late designer Rocky Gathercole for her the national costume round.

Gathercole was known for his avant-garde designs with a celebrity clientele including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears.