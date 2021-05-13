Following SB19, P-pop group BGYO debuts on Billboard’s Next Big Sound list

Rising Filipino act BGYO Philippines finally made it to the Billboard’s Next Big Sound list.

BGYO Philippines or BGYO is composed of members Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate and Mikki placed second, next to Canadian DJ Rezz, debuting on the list for the week of May 15.

The chart ranks “the fastest accelerating artists during the past week” across all music platforms, according to Billboard.

Other Filipino acts who made it to the coveted tally are SB19, The Juans and Morissette Amon.

Star Music Philippines, their record label under ABS-CBN, posted this achievement on social media, and then later BGYO re-posted it on their accounts.

“Congratulations, @bgyo_ph! We’re so proud!” the post read.

In a separate post, Star Music said: “IT’S OFFICIAL!! @bgyo_ph debuts at No.2 on @billboard’s #NextBigSound Chart! STREAM. SAVE. SHARE & keep supporting @OFCBGYO_MEMBERS!”

In the post, the label also encouraged their fans called ACES to stream their recently released soundtrack “He’s Into Her.”

They also cited the hashtag #BGYOonBillboardNBS for BGYO’s fans to use to trend and celebrate.

It briefly trended on Twitter and Facebook for that day. Some fan accounts even shared creative infographics and photos of the group to express how proud they are for them.

“Nakakaoverwhelm! Sobrang organic! Achievement that we all can be proud of,” one fan said.

“’Three-month-old group’ did that. BGYO is the next big thing, the complete package, and the aces of P-pop,” another fan wrote.

“From all of the ACEs, we would like to congratulate our boys. @OFCBGYO_MEMBERS for this huge achievement! Debuting at #2 on @billboard’s Next Big Sound is a feat for all of us! We will always be here to support you! Always!” another fan said.

BGYO underwent training for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy and made their debut as a group last January.

They have released two singles so far: “The Light” and an official soundtrack of a series “He’s Into Her.”