Rabiya Mateo likened to Victoria’s Secret angel for Philippine flag-inspired Miss Universe nat’l costume

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo was likened to Victoria’s Secret angels due to her angel-like outfit inspired by the colors of the Philippine flag during the national costume round of the pageant.

The phrases “Victoria’s Secret” and “VS angel,” along with #AribaRabiya immediately trended on Twitter as Filipinos referenced the US-based runway show in their admiration for Mateo.

More than 70 candidates showcased their respective national costumes which was streamed on the YouTube channel of Lazada Philippines on Friday morning. It was hosted by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and producer Nick Teplitz.

Rabiya stunned viewers with a masterpiece by late designer Rocky Gathercole who passed away last March.

In a video clip of Miss Universe Organization, Rabiya said that she did feel like a “Victoria’s Secret” angel with her attire.

“I feel like I’m a Victoria’s Secret angel right now,” Mateo said.

❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Head to https://t.co/isjijntrRM to vote for your favorite national costume! pic.twitter.com/klM4KBoe7Z — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

Rabiya’s supporters onlike likewise shared the same view as they expressed their amazement with her performance on stage. Video clips and photos of which were also shared across social media platforms.

“VICTORIA’S SECRET MODEL REALNESS!!!!! How can you not love her!” one Twitter user said.

“THIS SCREAMS VICTORIA’S SECRET!” another user wrote.

“Wow! She looks like a Victoria’s Secret Angel with her National Costume!” another Twitter user said.

“Don’t be deceived! This is Rabiya competing in Miss Universe, not a Victoria’s Secret angel (or not yet),” a Twitter user said.

Some pageant fans, meanwhile, noticed that Mateo’s costume was a fusion of designs and colors of the iconic gowns worn by Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray during the coronation night in 2015 and 2018.

During the event, Teplitz provided an explanation on the symbolisms of Rabiya’s angel-like ensemble.

“This outfit is inspired by the Philippine flag,” the host said.

“The blue represents royalty, red stands for the courage and strength for an independent woman and yellow, the color of sun and stars, symbolizes freedom to choose whoever you want to be. You’ll get far, just be who you are like Philippines,” he added.

The public can now vote for Rabiya’s national costume on the Miss Universe website.

Meanwhile, the voting period for the Top 21 delegates is still open until May 15. You can vote through the same platforms—the Miss Universe website or the Lazada application.