Catriona Gray, MJ Lastimosa got Rabiya Mateo’s back after Miss Universe nat’l costume criticisms

“Laban lang, Queen!”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray threw her support behind Rabiya Mateo after the Philippine bet became tearful over the reactions to her national costume.

The 24-year-old Ilongga beauty queen appeared in a video where she apologized to those who were disappointed with how her outfit had turned out.

She was supposed to wear a headdress that was designed by jewelry designer Manny Halasan. However, according to Miss Universe Philipines national director Shamcey Supsup, it had kept on falling from her head.

“Unfortunately, it was nahuhulog, so it’s hard for her to wear it so we decided na kung saan siya komportable because mabigat na rin kasi ‘yung wings niya in the first place,” Shamcey said.

Rabiya’s angel-like attire was designed by late fashion designer Rocky Gathercole whose creations were worn by A-listers such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

“Sabi ko, I just wanna do a quick live to tell you guys na, so sorry, kung na-disappoint kayo sa’kin but I know that I did my best, I even cut my finger here and ‘yung stockings ko, puno na din siya ng dugo but I kept fighting,” she said.

“Kahit wala nang oras, I didn’t have time to retouch my hair, to retouch my makeup. Like, I was there, I was running for pins, I was running for scissors, for everything, just to be able to execute the costume really well,” Rabiya added.

She then thanked those who believed in her as she continues to represent the country in the most prestigious beauty pageant.

“Our goal really is, you know, to make our country proud. Kaya sana sana sana maging proud kayo sa akin kasi it’s never easy pero kinakaya ko para sa inyo lahat,” Rabiya said.

Catriona saw her video and said that the Philippine bet “does not need to apologize.”

“She worked that stage and per-formed (clapping emoji). National costume is a segment to celebrate culture and a country’s identity but isn’t a part of the scoring towards the crown. Kaya laban lang, Queen!” she commented.

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa likewise lauded Rabiya for carrying such a weighty costume.

“21kls (‘yung) pakpak mga mars, kalma lang kayo. She carried it like it’s feather weight. Dami pa rin hanash haaaa. Dun tayo sa prelims (preliminaries) totodo,” she tweeted.

Rabiya previously revealed that her national costume would be “heavy” and admitted that it would be challenging for her to carry the outfit since the runway in the international beauty pageant was long.