‘The Universe is yours to conquer’: Rabiya Mateo wows in shoot donning Miss Universe Philippines crown

An hour before Rabiya Mateo competes against over 70 beauties, Miss Universe Philippines released another set of photos showing the Ilongga beauty wearing the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Rabiya dazzled in a beaded gown designed by Rian Fernandez.

She was styled by Mike Andrei while the photos that wowed online users and pageant fans were directed by Seven Barretto of Studio7 Manila.

Messages of support and compliments poured in following this post captioned “The Universe is yours to conquer, Queen Rabiya!”

“Ayyy grabe ka Rabiya!! Pasabog kang talaga,” a Facebook user said.

“Rabiya, seize the moment inday as today marks an important milestone carrying us all in the pedestal of worldwide recognition. You have our prayers and the allied support of more than a hundred million Filipinos. Laban Philippines!” another commented.

“The fifth crown is for you only…go for it….God bless” a user wrote.

On Sunday, Miss Universe Philippines also shared set of portraits of Rabiya also wearing the Philippine crown which similarly captured the netizens’ attention.

“Rally behind our queen, Philippines! Tomorrow we fight for our 5th Miss Universe crown. MU Finals,” the organization said in its caption.

Rabiya is competing for the 69th Miss Universe being held at at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

She is vying for the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.