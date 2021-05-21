‘She wanted to please her country’: Miss Universe 2020 makeup artist shares anecdote about Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe 2020 makeup artist Derek Muñoz revealed a piece of information about Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines’ bet to the recently-concluded pageant, in a question-and-answer series on his Instagram Stories.

He opened a Q&A on his profile wherein pageant fans and enthusiasts can send him queries about the 69th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

“What would you like to know about my experience in Miss Universe 2020?” Muñoz wrote.

A fan sent him a question about the Ilongga beauty as he was one of those responsible for glamorizing Rabiya in the pageant.

“What is your most unforgettable moment with our Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo?” the question reads.

“Definitely the preliminary night,” Muñoz answered.

“She cried and begged why she wanted to please her country by being made her makeup by me! For me, that was very big and special,” he added.

He also featured Rabiya as among the candidates who have “stolen” his heart, along with Miss Universe Costa Rica Ivonne Cerdas, Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer and Miss Universe Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad.

Muñoz is part of MUBA Cosmetics, the beauty pageant’s official hair and makeup team.

He is also a professional hairstylist and a brides specialist, based on his Instagram bio.

Rabiya finished at the Top 21 round of Miss Universe 2020.

In one of her posts before the coronation night, Rabiya shared some behind-the-scenes photos and video of her Miss Universe shoot. She then acknowledged Muñoz in her caption.

“Thank you @i.mderekmunoz for my hair and make up. You’re so kind to me. Love you!” Rabiya exclaimed.

