Jodi Sta. Maria inspires dreamers as she graduates from college amid acting duties

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria inspired dreamers to continue fulfilling their personal goals as she shared of finishing her baccalaureate degree despite her acting duties.

The 39-year-old lead star in the upcoming series “The Broken Marriage Vow” shared her graduation pictures on Instagram that was accompanied by a lengthy caption.

Jodi shared that she has been dreaming of finishing her studies since she entered the entertainment industry.

“Today, after more than a decade, marks the fulfillment of that dream. After 4 long years, I am here graduating from college,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“In school, whenever I faced a seemingly insurmountable task, I’d always push myself and say ‘it can be done.’ I knew that God was with me all through out my college life and I kept holding on to his promise that I can do all things through Him who gave me strength and supplied me with more than I needed according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus,” Jodi added.

“I share this milestone with everyone who has supported me through the years – my teachers, my family, my management team, my friends. Thank you for letting me reach my stars. To God be all the glory, honor and praise. Remember, it is never too late, and you are never too old to reach your stars,” the actress further said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria)

Jodi enrolled in the Southville International School and Colleges in 2017 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

According to the school’s website, she took it as a pre-medical course as it has been her “dream from the start to be a doctor.”

Jodi has simultaneously appeared in television series while enrolled. Some of her projects include “Sana Dalawa Ang Puso,” “Sino Ang May Sala?” and “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN said the actress finished her collegiate studies with a “Dean’s Merit.” It is reportedly given to Southville students who are consistently on the honor list.

Meanwhile, some showbiz personalities such as John Prats, Darren Espanto, Nikki Valdez, Gary Valenciano, Iwa Moto, Julia Montes and Iza Calzado congratulated Jodi for her graduation.

Other social media users saw her post as an inspiration for them to fulfill their own personal goals as well.

“Well said… Kaka-inspire (mag) ubra market research, lalo nakita ko post mo… Soon, I’ll be able to reach my stars too. Na ‘di ko sinukuan… congrats Ms. Jodie,” a Facebook user said with smiling face emojis.

“Crossing my fingers, sana magawa ko din soon as I planned.

Congrats, Ms. Jodi,” commented another online user with a heart emoji.

“(Redacted) 11 years na lang. Lyka Apellido Mata, RN, MD,” wrote a different Facebook user with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“RN” stands for Registered Nurse while “MD” stands for the Latin term medicinae doctor or doctor of medicine.

Jodi joins other actors who have also strived to pursue higher education amid their showbiz careers such as Kim Chiu, Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo and Dingdong Dantes.