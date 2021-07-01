Doris Bigornia back in hospital due to infection, daughter says

ABS-CBN News broadcaster Doris Bigornia was brought to the hospital again due to an infection, her daughter said on Wednesday.

Nikki Bigornia shared on Twitter that her mother was unable to appear on the radio program DZMM TeleRadyo’s “SRO” because of her current condition, citing a series of procedures in the coming days. She did not specify details about her mother’s “infection.”

The younger Bigornia also sought prayers anew for her mother’s recovery.

“Sa mga nakakamiss kay mommy Doris Bignornia sa SRO, nasa ospital po ulit siya (sad emoji). Nagkaroon po ng infection. May series of procedures siya in the coming days kaya we are asking for your prayers once again (prayer emojis). Maraming salamat po!” she said.

Sa mga nakaka-miss kay mommy @DorisBigornia sa SRO, nasa ospital po ulit siya 😞 Nagkaroon po ng infection. May series of procedures siya in the coming days kaya we are asking for your prayers once again 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Maraming salamat po! — Nikki Bigornia 𓃠🎀 (@nikkibigornia) June 30, 2021

Earlier this year, Bigornia underwent open-heart surgery after suffering from a heart attack.

Her daughter then initiated a fundraising initiative via GoGetFunding.com she called #FundingDoris to help finance the family’s hospital bills.

It initially targeted P1.5 million donations.

Last April, after the success of her operations, the veteran reporter finally returned on “SRO” and thanked those who supported her medical needs.

Doris bared that she underwent a triple heart bypass surgery and undergoes regular dialysis due to kidney failure.