Maricel Soriano trends on Twitter thanks to ‘PBB: Connect’ alum’s supporters

Actress Maricel Soriano landed on local Twitter’s trending list on Tuesday after some fans of former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Andi Abaya called the latter the “new Diamond Star” in showbiz.

Based on a Twitter trending tracker, the phrase “Diamond Star Maricel Soriano” initially appeared on the list on Tuesday morning. She is known as such in the entertainment industry.

Clicking the phrase on the microblogging platform reveals tweets of tributes and appreciation posts for the multi-awarded actress who recently celebrated her 50th year in the showbiz industry last month.

As a Millennial (I'm turning 28 this December) who grew up watching her movies, sitcoms and soaps, I agree na si Inay Marya ang deserving sa ganitong titulo

The Diamond Star Maricel Soriano and her unparalleled filmography! Happy 50 Years Anniversary in the Philippine Film and TV industry. pic.twitter.com/7zKBtZ817V — Maricel Soriano News (@DiamondStarNews) July 6, 2021

Maricel’s first acting project began in June 1971, when she appeared in Sampaguita Pictures’ “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” as Tirso Cruz III’s young sister.

She has since appeared in several television series and films throughout the years, garnering lots of awards and recognitions in the local entertainment industry.

The veteran actress has been honored by the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards, the Film Academy of the Philippines, the Golden Screen Awards, the Metro Manila Film Festival and the Young Critics Circle, among others.

To mark her golden year in showbiz, her popular Star Cinema drama film “Soltera” was digitally restored and made available on KTX.ph.

The new diamond star?

Beneath the Twitter appreciation posts, the hashtag “Diamond Star Maricel Soriano” also reveals some supporters of ex-PBB housemate Andi calling her “the new diamond star.”

This triggered Maricel’s fans and prompted them to post about the actress’ numerous achievements in the industry.

Protect Maricel Soriano at all costs.

Andi, in response, retweeted a Twitter thread from @TeamAndrea_OFC which apologized to Maricel’s fans.

“Hi, everyone! On behalf of the dAndifam, we would like to sincerely apologize for what happened this morning. We never intended to claim the title of one of the respected & big stars of this industry,” the account said.

“It was just a random post from one of the supporters intended only for our Andi Abaya. We didn’t realize that it will be misinterpreted and hurt other fans. We would like to acknowledge our failure to foresee this,” it added.

“We will try our best to be careful in using such titles to avoid any misunderstanding in the future. I hope this will help us get along with each other and respect one another’s point of view. We humbly send our deepest regret and ask you to stop the hate and fan wars,” the account further said.

The account asked Abiya’s fans to “stop the chaos, shady tweets and non-sense arguments” and “spread good vibes and positivity” instead.

Andi is a former housemate of “PBB: Connect” who is dubbed as the “Cheerdance Sweetheart of Parañaque.”

She emerged as the runner-up of the season which was won by Zamboanga del Sur’s Liofer Pinatacan.

Reports note Andi has taken acting workshops in grade school and has been a commercial model since 13 years old.

She is set to make her film debut in “Caught in the Act,” an upcoming movie reported to be an entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.