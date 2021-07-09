Patch Magtanong counts down last days of Binibining Pilipinas reign with these photos

After her two-year reign as Binibining Pilipinas International, Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong is ready to pass on the crown to her successor.

On Friday, the 27-year-old lawyer beauty queen uploaded photos of her in a dazzling off-shoulder blood-red gown designed by Mikee Andrei and captioned it with a countdown to the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 coronation night.

“Only 3 days left! Who will wear the crown next? 👑” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patch Magtanong 🇵🇭 (@patchmag)

Last week, Magtanong also posted a photo of her with her Binibining Pilipinas 2019 batchmates where they stun with their silk and pink-colored attires.

Among Magtanong’s batchmates are the following:

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao

Binibining Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista

Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo and Magtanong’s batchmate Samantha Lo, who resigned as Binibing Pilipinas Grand International in 2019 also joined in the photos.

Magtanong then captioned her photo with another countdown.

“10 days left in our 2-year reign and so much gratitude in my <3,” Magtanong wrote.

She also thanked everyone who made their reunion shoot possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patch Magtanong 🇵🇭 (@patchmag)



Magtanong finished in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019 held in Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan in November 2019.

She is set to pass on her crown on the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 slated Sunday.

Her reign was extended as the pageant was postponed last year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the coronation night would be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and would be aired on A2Z, the iWantTFC platform and on Metro Channel.

RELATED: New queens on the block: Where to watch Binibining Pilipinas 2021 coronation night