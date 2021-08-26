Filipino ARMYs await BTS ‘Butter’remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion amid legal woes

K-pop superstars BTS is set to release a remix of their chart-topping hit “Butter” featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Friday following a legal dispute with her record label.

“’Butter’ has had the singular honor of reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine times, the most by any song to date in 2021. To celebrate this historic BTS milestone that was made possible by our fans, we would like to announce the release of a new ‘Butter’ remix version,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

Filipino ARMYs on Twitter are eagerly waiting for the song’s release.

PH #BTSARMY, you know what this means right? Get your funds and premium streaming accounts ready! Let’s bring back Butter on top for JK and Joon’s birthday 🔥🔥🔥@btsarmyfundsph @SopeNoonas_875 #BUTTERTHEEREMIX#BTSxMEGANisComing https://t.co/1XuRpppzyP — BangtanStreamPH 🇵🇭 (@BangtanStreamPH) August 25, 2021

We really have to make Butter Remix #1 to help Megan and BTS since they both literally fought for this song 🙏 I can’t stress this enough but ARMYs, along with voting, we need to step up our game 🙏💜 Let’s go!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G8wTu3tTdW — 🔍𝘚𝘶𝘨𝘢 𝘗𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴⁷ 👑 (@SUGA_PH) August 25, 2021

“PH ARMYs, let’s goooooooo. Let’s get @BTS_twt that number 1 again,” a Quezon City ARMY fanbase said.

Megan confirmed the collaboration by posting a teaser photo on Instagram.

It showed Butter’s cover art along with the release date “2021.8.27.”

Megan filed a petition against her label 1501 Entertainment for allegedly barring her from releasing a remix of “Butter,” according to Variety.

In documents she submitted to a US court, her lawyer argued that her “art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.” Pete is Megan’s surname by birth.



She also sued the same music label in March 2020 for prohibiting the release of her EP “Suga” and was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO).

To date, Megan was granted a TRO against her label, allowing her and BTS to release the remix as scheduled. However, she is still under contract while legal proceedings are ongoing.

The new “Butter” remix is due on Friday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. KST (12 p.m. Philippine time).

