How K Brosas is helping small businesses get back on their feet amid community quarantine

Comedienne-actress K Brosas is helping small businesses get back on their feet following the abrupt shift of Metro Manila’s community quarantine status earlier this week that greatly affected different sectors.

The artist on Thursday invited small business owners to promote their ventures which she will post on her Instagram Stories for everyone to know.

She added that the business owners can also do the same on Twitter, where she posted her initiative.

“Hi guys, baka lang may mga small businesses kayo na bet niyo pa-promote.. ginagawa ko na ‘to before, inulit ko lang uli (kasi) grabe ang struggle keme nila, (you) can go to my IG Stories, tag niyo ako with artcard tapos repost ko sa IG Stories ko. Walang kapalit hehe.. dito din, keri lang,” she tweeted.

Brosas has so far promoted more than 40 businesses and services on her IG Stories alone.

She is also retweeting those who have shared their ventures on Twitter so that her followers may be alerted about it as well.

The comedienne has 1.3 million Instagram followers and 830,000 Twitter followers so far.

Changing quarantine statuses

Last Monday, the Palace announced that Metro Manila will be under general community quarantine starting September 8 but granular lockdowns will be supposedly implemented in areas with high COVID-19 cases.

The measure was seen as a means to support the economy since certain businesses cannot operate on hard lockdowns. At the same time, it supposedly aims to control outbreaks with the localized restrictions.

By Tuesday evening, the Palace backtracked and said that the National Capital Region will remain under its previous quarantine status—modified enhanced community quarantine, which is one tier stricter than GCQ.

“Metro Manila’s current risk classification as Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine shall be maintained until September 15, 2021, or until the pilot GCQ with Alert Level System is implemented, whichever comes first,” Malacañang said before.

The sudden shift did not amuse businesses that were already preparing for the GCQ implementation the next day like those in the food and beverage sector and in personal care services, among others.

The religious sector was also affected as they were already preparing to hold physical masses for their parishioners.

In view of the last-minute announcement, some churches had to post advisories on social media which cited the changing decisions of those in control of the country’s COVID-19 response.

As of Friday, it was reported that the government has “provisionally” approved the rules for the pilot implementation of the NCR alert system. It will be implemented from September 16 to 30.

Under the new strategy, the Palace said that there will only be two quarantine classifications—enhanced community quarantine as declared by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and GCQ with the alert levels.