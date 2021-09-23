300-plus movies in 30 years: Mon Confiado toasts to showbiz career milestone

Veteran actor Mon Confiado celebrated a showbiz career milestone by sharing stills from his movies since the ’90s.

The 53-year-old actor on Thursday announced that Sept. 23, 2021 marks his 30th year in the film industry. He has done more than 300 projects, local and international, since 1991.

His first appearance was on the action-crime movie “Psycho Sex Killer” while his most recent movie is a South Korean action-comedy film “The Golden Holiday” released in 2020.

“It’s my 30th year in the Film Industry! And I’ve done more than 300 films since 1991. Cheers!” Mon wrote on Facebook with a clinking glasses emoji, citing his IMDb page.

Following his post, some fans congratulated him on the comments section for reaching a career milestone.

“Congrats, Sir Mon! To more characters to portray!” a Facebook user said with a clinking glasses emoji.

“Ah, our top contender for the Pinoy actor or actress with the most film credits. (All-time record, I think, belongs to Manoy Eddie Garcia. Yakang-yakang ma-achieve ni boss Mon). Congrats!” wrote another online user.

“That’s the true mark of success! Longevity (and) adaptability! Kudos, Mon!!” commented a different Filipino.

“Wow! Prolific actor! My kind of an artist! Congrats, Mon Confiado,” greeted another Facebook user.

Mon has won two Best Supporting Actor trophies in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) for his performances in “Eddie Romero’s Faces of Love” and “Mga Gabing Kasinghaba ng Hair Ko.”

He has also been nominated as Best Actor in the 2018 Sinag Maynila Film Festival, Best Performance by Male in Leading or Supporting Role in the Young Critics Circle in 2017 and 2018 and as Movie Supporting Actor of the Year in the 32nd PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

Some of his films are “Heneral Luna,” “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” “Ma’ Rosa,” “Signal Rock,” “Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita” and “Jose Rizal,” among others.

Apart from starring in movies, the actor has appeared on more than 700 television shows and guestings since he joined the showbiz industry.

Mon has also appeared in numerous stage plays in different theater groups like Dulaang U.P., the country’s premier academic theater organization.