Vicki Belo claims two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke pageant rules

Dr. Vicki Belo claimed in a circulating video that there are two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates who had their makeup done somewhere else, which is against the pageant rules.

Belo posted this video on Instagram stories on September 30.

One Twitter user managed to make a copy of it and share it on the micro-blogging platform.

“Nako, I have tsismis for you. Two candidates broke the rules kanina and had their makeup done somewhere else,” Belo said in the video.

“But I can’t tell you who they are. Although that’s not good, breaking the rules,” she added.

The celebrity dermatologist also wrote a phrase over the clip, saying: “Follow the rules everyone!”

Sinek itek na mga candidates ng MUPh na nag break ng rules🤭 pic.twitter.com/M1JgWPQ4Ee — Richmond Joshua  (@Joshpetiness) September 30, 2021

She also recapped some of the struggles to make the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 grand coronation night possible.

“They were supposed to be in Subic and then they couldn’t do it anymore. They had to fly all the way to Bohol. Buti nalang Bohol is all about tourism and they were able to accommodate them here at the Hennan hotel,” Belo said.

The 65-year-old doctor joined Frontrow Philippines CEO Sam Verzosa, Hilton Manila commercial director Joanne Golong-Gomez, fashion designer Jojie Lloren and Roku Group CEO Sheila Romero in the panel of judges for prestigious pageant.

It took place at the Hennan Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on Thursday night.

The Twitter user who posted a copy of the clip eliminated Kisses Delavin of Masbate and Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan from the list.

“May tutorial si Kisses na ginagawa niya make up niya and tsaka ever since make up lover din siya kaya for sure hindi siya,” the user said.

“Si Pangasinan din magaling mag make up kaya for sure hindi din siya,” the user added.

Some users, meanwhile, described Belo as the rich or classier “Marites,” an unlikeable character who was popularized by TikTok content creator Justin Luzares.

“Marites ruling class version, spill mo na yan doc,” one user said.

“Maritess in a sosyal way. I have chismis for you sounds so elegant. Char,” another user wrote.

Others branded Belo as the new “Sandra Lemonon” in reference to the former Miss Universe Philippines candidate who represented Taguig City last year.

Lemonon posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories after the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 concluded in October last year.

“Vicki Belo is this year’s Sandra Lemonon!” one user said.

“Di niyo kinaya yung pinasahan ng korona ni Sandra Lemonon ng ‘Spill The Tea Award’ kay Madam Vicky Belo,” another user wrote.

Lemonon’s cryptic posts and comments right after the event ended got pageant fans, even actress Alessandra de Rossi, talking on social media.

The former candidate, however, never revealed more details or dropped names surrounding her posts.

Aside from these, there were also rumors that some Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidates “had their MUA (makeup artist) and whole glam team” in the competition despite some rules in place of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram Stories, Belo shared that the health protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) were strictly implemented at the venue.

Belo also shared some behind-the-scene clips during the competition.

It was live-streamed via KTX.PH. A replay or telecast of it will be aired on GMA-7 on Sunday, October 3.