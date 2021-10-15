Bianca Gonzales laments ‘normalized’ insults, profanity on social media

TV personality Bianca Gonzalez expressed worry over rude comments and profanity that she said seemed to be “normalized” on social media.

In her tweet on October 13, Gonzalez further lamented that those uttering such comments were mostly parents or individuals with religious quotes on their profiles.

“Nakakabahala na ‘normal’ na sa ilang tao yung magco-comment ng ‘b0b0’ or ‘tang@’ or ‘g@g0’ at lalo kapag chineck mo ang profile nila at magulang pala siya ng maliliit pang bata o di kaya’y may bible verse ang bio,” she wrote.

“We all want the best possible future, so sana wag ganyan?” she added.

Nakakabahala na “normal” na sa ilang tao yung magco-comment ng “b0b0” or “tang@” or “g@g0” at lalo kapag chineck mo ang profile nila at magulang pala siya ng maliliit pang bata o di kaya’y may bible verse ang bio We all want the best possible future, so sana wag ganyan? — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) October 13, 2021

Her tweet garnered more than 2,600 retweets; 309 quote retweets and over 18, 400 likes.

It was also posted by a civic media platform called Now You Know on Facebook.

This post gained over 35,000 reactions and 10,000 comments on the platform. It also earned more than 2,500 shares.

Gonzales did not specify the social media post or the user she was referring to in her tweet.

Still, some social media users shared that they’ve received such rude language from critics of certain personalities.

“Nag congratulate nga lang ako kay @mariaressa sa FB, katakot takot na bashing and name calling na inabot ko. Nakakabahala kasi nakikita ng mga bata. Real or trolls, ginawa nilang normal ang mga salitang yan. As above so below,” one Twitter user said.

“Tama ka jan Miss Bianca…lalo na sa Facebook ang dami kong nababasa na comment na ‘t*ng*’ at ‘bobo’ lng dw ang boboto ky VP Leni. Dahil pag siya dw nanalo lugaw daw kakainin ng mga Pilipino… anong masama sa lugaw?” another Twitter user wrote.

“HAHAHAHA it’s always gonna be the ones who put bible verses in their bio and post religious stuff (clown emoji),” a Twitter user commented.

Others agreed with Gonzales and added that social media users should practice decency and learn boundaries online.

“I mean, we are given with the privilege of having such freedom in terms of expressing ourselves pero dapat alam din natin yung certain boundaries, right?? And stop the irony if you’re that someone who’s fond of using bible verse as your bio. Please,” one user said.

“True Bianca. Look from where they are and where they are at the moment, then you will understand. Although there is a freedom of expression, it is not absolute, it has an accompanying responsibility and decency to oneself and to others,” another user wrote.

Gonzalez, who was a previous contestant of the show, is a known long-time host of ABS-CBN’s reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” and its different editions.

She is also set to be among the hosts of this year’s PBB Season 10.

Moreover, the model and former blogger is also has a YouTube channel called “iamsuperbianca” where she uploads her popular “Paano Ba ‘To?” series. This series also has a podcast version.