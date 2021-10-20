Kylie Verzosa mistaken for the ‘Kylie’ Aljur Abrenica was referring to

Former beauty queen Kylie Verzosa was being falsely tagged for the marital issues involving Aljur Abrenica and his wife, Kylie Padilla.

Verzosa on October 19 reacted to a Facebook post that showed a photo about a supposed Instagram private chat between her and the Facebook user.

In the photo, the user sent her a social media quote card of Abrenica’s recent post about Kylie Padilla, whom he had separated with early this year.

In response, Verzosa quoted the popular line of Bobbie Salazar in “Four Sisters in a Wedding,” wherein: “Bakit ako? Bakit parang kasalanan ko?”

She also shared a meme of Salazar expressing these remarks in the movie.

In her own post, Verzosa wrote: “Tigilan n’yo na mga issue issue! Napapagod ako sainyo! (laugh emojis).”

Below the posts, commenters joined in the charade and asked her for the “truth” in her supposed issue with Abrenica.

“Miss Kylie we deserve the truth about the issue so tell us,” one user said.

“If KYLIE cheated I can’t blame her, for sure sinulsulan ‘yan ni KIM KARDASHIAN and KENDAL JENNER,” another user wrote, this time referring to American model Kylie Jenner.

Padilla and Abrenica have been married since December 2018.

In July, Padilla confirmed her split with Abrenica in a statement to GMA News Today.

Although she did not cite the reason for the separation, her father Robin Padilla alleged in an interview that it’s possible for Abrenica to have cheated on her.

Abrenica had since been rumored to be dating rising actress AJ Raval.

Abrenica’s surprise post

Their names gained buzz again among their fans after Abrenica shared a lengthy Facebook post on October 19 that was addressed to Padilla.

The actor publicly asked his estranged wife to tell the public about the “truth” about their separation.

“Kylie please tell them the truth. Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self-gain. Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves to know,” he wrote.

Padilla later shared a quote through her Instagram Stories, saying: “Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistakes.”

She also posted a series of songs she was playing through Spotify.

These include Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

Padilla previously told her followers on Twitter to respect whomever Abrenica was going out with.

“Guys, there is no issue. We separated April pa, and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this. I have no intention of disclosing any more of what happened because I want to cherish the littlest ounce of privacy I have left,” she said.