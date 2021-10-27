Fans call for more projects for ‘Carrot Man’ after his acting award at int’l film fest

Filipinos hoped that Igorot local Jeyrick Sigmaton, also known as “Carrot Man,” would be given more acting projects following his recognition as a best actor in the short film category of an international film festival.

He rose to fame in February 2016 after pictures of him hauling carrots in Benguet were uploaded by a tourist on Facebook.

Reports said that Jeyrick won the award at the 2021 International Film Festival Manhattan Autumn in New York for his performance at “Dayas,” a short film about small-scale gold miners in Itogon, Benguet.

The short film, which features an all-Igorot ensemble, was directed by Jianlin De Los Santos Floresca and produced by Be Unrivaled Production.

“It’s about the livelihood of Kankanaeys in Cordillera,” Floresca was quoted as saying.

“We will be showcasing cultural attribute… kahit na in a short period of time, we wanted to show what genuine Igorot talent [could] do,” she added.

Apart from Jeyrick, veteran actress Janice de Belen also took home the best actress for short film award for her performance at “Sugat Sa Dugo.”

Meanwhile, Jeyrick’s win impressed Filipinos who believed that he should be given more acting projects following his stint.

“Layo na ng narating mo, Carrot Man. Akalain mo ‘yun. Dati binabalita ka palang sa TV, ngayon bume-best actor na international. Pagpatuloy mo lang ‘yan para maging inspirasyon ka pa sa iba,” a Facebook user said in response to the reports.

“Husay. More power… more films pa… Congrats!” another online user commented.

“Congrats! You are a pride of your tribe Igorot! Sana tuloy-tuloy lang ang mga projects mo and (keep) your feet on the ground!

Congrats!” a different Filipino wrote.

In 2016, Jeyrick was a 21-year-old dropout who harvested carrots on their farm in Monamon Sur, Bauko at the Mountain Province.

Edwina Bandung, a local tourist who was on her way to Sagada, saw him, took pictures, and then posted them on social media.

Jeyrick’s looks eventually bagged him a modeling career. A month after his photos went viral, billboards of him appeared in Metro Manila.

He was also offered a full scholarship by television host Willie Revillame in the same year.

In April 2019, the internet sensation revealed that he is part of a boy band FAB4Z. At that time, he was asked if he was still harvesting carrots, to which he replied, “in the last two months.”

Jeyrick also appeared on an online variety show that streamed on PTV Cordillera’s Facebook page in May 2020.