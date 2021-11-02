Cassy Legaspi gushes over Catriona Gray’s comment on her Halloween ‘Miss Universe’ look

Actress Cassy Legaspi couldn’t help but feel flattered after Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray noticed her Halloween costume this year.

The young actress recreated the look of the beauty queen during the coronation night of the prestigious pageant three years ago.

Cassy on Sunday uploaded photos of her dressed as the version of Catriona who bagged the crown wearing an ear cuff and fiery red Mak Tumang gown as inspired by the Mayon Volcano.

The 20-year-old also shared an excerpt of the beauty queen’s speech when the latter made her final walk as the Miss Universe titleholder.

“To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid. And on your path, you are never denied and only redirected,” Cassy said in the caption, quoting Catriona.

Cassy’s post has garnered more than 180,000 likes on the image-sharing platform so far.

It has also earned positive comments from fans and fellow celebrities, including that from the beauty queen herself.

“Okay, Queen!” Catriona wrote with emojis of heart-eyed faces and a red heart.

This was noticed by the young actress who commented her appreciation of the acknowledgment.

“Omg! The Queen herself!!! Thank you so much,” Cassy wrote in response with emojis of a crying face, folding hands and a crown.

Reports said Cassy’s late grandfather, veteran actor Lito Legaspi, wanted her to become a beauty queen.

“Before kasi, ‘yung lolo ko, the dad of my dad, ‘yung dream niya para sa akin is to be a beauty queen sana,” she was quoted as saying before.

“Sasabihin niya, ‘Hmmm ang tangkad mo, ang ganda mo.’ ‘Lolo, okay lang, huwag na, huwag na po,” Cassy added.

Cassy was also asked if she was willing to pursue her grandfather’s dream for her.

“Well, parang… hindi pa ako confident pa sa mga ganun. I mean it’s an honor pero… we’ll never know. Bata pa po ako,” the actress said.

“So baka, baka next year? Wow! We’ll never know,” she added.