From heroine to financial savvy: Liza Soberano wows fans with recent brand collabs

Fans of Liza Soberano congratulated the actress for her latest collaboration with various brands in the country.

On November 6, financial app GCash released its latest commercial video that featured Soberano as its endorser.

“G is for Greaaat! (emoji with hearts) Dahil with GCash, you can safely pay NOW, LATER, ANYTIME, and ANYWHERE. Kaya be like Liza and download the Philippines’ No. 1 E-wallet today. #LifeisG,” the caption wrote.

Soberano also reshared the mobile wallet app’s post on her account where she thanked the firm for the opportunity.

“So happy to be part of the @gcashofficial barkada! #LifeisG (blue heart emoji),” she said.

The brand’s post on Facebook had since earned more than 23,200 reactions on the platform, as of writing.

Its advertisement on YouTube, on the other hand, has garnered more than one million views in two days.

The mobile wallet app is inviting more Filipinos to go cashless.

It promotes four main benefits:

Pay anywhere

Pay and go

Pay anytime

Shop now, pay later

“When you go cashless, you don’t have to deal with waiting times, the risk of going out during a pandemic, or hidden transaction fees ever again,” the e-wallet brand said.

As of writing, GCash has over 3.5 million subscribers nationwide and 10,000 partner merchants.

After Soberano was unveiled as part of the financial app’s new endorser, fans cheered for the actress in quote-retweets and comments online.

“Galing [mo] mareng Liza. ‘Di lang swipe ginawa kumanta pa. Lupet yarn,” one fan tweeted.

“Most effective endorser for the most convenient (for me hehe) online payment service. Congrats Hopie! Thanks Gcash! Continue to give your subs quality service,” another fan said.

Aside from GCash, Soberano was also tapped as Cetaphil’s new Bright Healthy Radiance Ambassador.

Fast food chain Jollibee also released a brand new endorsement for its Criss Cut fries which featured Soberano as a heroine with superpowers in an action-packed video late October.

She has been an endorser of the food chain since 2019.

Fans lauded Soberano for booking more projects and deals with big brands in the country.

Jollibee CrisCut Fries New Commercial

GCash New Ambassador

Cetaphil New Ambassador Wala lang, sabi niyo kasi IRRELEVANT eh HEHEHEHE😅😌 LIZA FOR CETAPHIL pic.twitter.com/wgMpQCQcDb — Liza Soberano⁷ (@godtierlq) November 7, 2021

OMG!!! LIZA SOBERANO AS A BADASS WARRIOR IN JOLLIBEE’S LATEST AD!!! ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/yiiwzlxxCN — lizasoberano (@lizagallery) October 29, 2021

Soberano’s new endorsement deals came after the success of the animated Netflix series “Trese.” She voiced the Filipino version of the titular character “Alexandra Trese.