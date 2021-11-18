Pen Medina among group dispersed for holding anti-COVID rally with elderlies

Authorities on Wednesday dispersed those who were holding an anti-coronavirus rally in Quezon City which include veteran actor and COVID-19 denier, Pen Medina.

The 71-year-old artist was spotted leading the protest together with environmental activist Nicanor Perlas on the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

According to reports, they were accompanied by 30 individuals who brought placards bearing anti-vaccination phrases such as “my immune system is 2,700x more effective” and “forced vaccination is a form of rape.”

The Quezon City Task Force Disiplina said that the group, which was mostly composed of senior citizens, wore no face masks and disregarded minimum public health protocols such as physical distancing.

Authorities said that they eventually dispersed after engaging in a dialogue with them.

“Dumating ang mga Security Personnels ng QCMC, DPOS, at mga police upang pakiusapan na lisanin na ang lugar, hinabaan ang pasensya at nakuha naman sa maayos na usapan kaya naging mapayapa itong nagtapos,” the task force reported.

“Matiwasay nilang nilisan ang lugar na walang gulo na nangyayari at inihatid namin sila hanggang sa Admin Office ng QCMC. Mapayapa nilang nilisan ang lugar ng 3:30pm,” it added.

Pen recently made online buzz after he falsely claimed that face masks were not effective against COVID-19, despite it being the primary protection against virus-laden particles and droplets.

He was also corrected by TV personality Kiko Rustia last September who said that he will continue to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination after receiving website links from the actor.

Pen, at that time, sent him links containing COVID-19 misinformation after finding out that Kiko became disappointed with him following his anti-coronavirus stance.