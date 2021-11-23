SB19 is making Filipinos’ 2nd Christmas in a pandemic merry with jingles

(Updated 9:10 p.m.) P-pop hitmakers SB19 are on a roll.

The Filipino boy group has been lending their talents to different brands to perform Christmas-friendly songs for Pinoys as they spend the second year of the holidays in a pandemic.

Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin have so far appeared in two videos recently.

GCash on Monday unveiled its Yuletide jingle “G Pa Rin Ang Pasko” which featured the boys singing a song that the company hopes would inspire Filipinos to keep the spirit of Christmas alive amid life’s challenges.

“Filipinos have always considered Christmas as the grandest fiesta. For a community that celebrates the longest Christmas in the world, the usual grand family reunions, public palooza and exchange of holiday greetings after the Simbang Gabi have been sorely missed since last year,” the app said in a release.

“This year, GCash, the undisputed leading financial app in the Philippines, is bringing us a lot of reasons to celebrate the merriest season in a truly Filipino way wherever you or your loved ones are in the Philippines, or even the world,” it added.

Its lyric video featuring the group has gained more than 52,000 views so far.

Filipinos are also invited to sing their own renditions.

They can follow the app’s social media channels (@gcashofficial) for updates, which include the eventual release of the song’s official music video featuring the boys.

Last week, SB19 also had their full music video released for Dunkin’ Donuts through the song “Merry Munchkin.”

The song aims to spread “Christmas vibes” to Filipinos.

Fans also have the opportunity to win a free ticket to the group’s digital anniversary concert this month.

They must subscribe to the donut company’s YouTube channel and share selfies of themselves while watching the music video on their Facebook or Twitter profiles.

SB19 are also on the line-up of TM Tambayan‘s “Doble Dekada” for its “#TMFunPasko” campaign for the holidays.

Donnalyn Bartolome, The Juans and Matthaios likewise appeared in the video.

Last October, SB19 also released their song “SLMT” or “Salamat” under “Pagsibol” EP. This was played on a cellular brand’s YouTube channel.

The five-piece boy group is the first Filipino act to have landed on Billboard’s 2019 Next Big Sound Chart.

They are also the first Pinoy and Southeast Asian act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category.

SB19 is celebrating its third anniversary as a group through a live online concert on November 27 and 28 titled “Our Zone.”

The event will be streamed on KTX.ph and it will feature special guests, games, and surprises, apart from their own performances.