Nadine Lustre retains rights to decide on branding, image –legal counsels

Actress and singer Nadine Lustre has “retained her rights” on her branding and image, her camp said on Friday.

In a statement, Lustre’s legal counsels, Gideon Peña and Eirene Jhone Aguilar said that the artist and Viva Artists Agency (Viva) have settled their legal issues “under terms that are fair and mutually beneficial.”

“Nadine and Viva have agreed to continue their professional relationship on an exclusive basis until 31 December 2029 with Nadine retaining her rights to decide,” Lustre’s lawyers said.

In January 2020, Lustre’s camp said she is no longer with Viva and “is self-managed and will continue to be so on indefinitely.”

“She shall direct manage her affairs from now on, and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her,” a statement from Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices quoted by reports read.

Viva, however, disputed this statement and was quoted as saying Lustre “remains an exclusive artist” of the talent agency.

“Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadine, without the consent or approval of VIVA constitutes breach of contract. VIVA shall initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA’s Management Contract,” it also said.

After announcing being “self-managed,” Lustre pursued her music career and released an album under Careless, a record label started by her former boyfriend, singer and actor James Reid.

In December of that year, the talent agency, that managed Lustre since she was a member of Ppop girls, has filed a lawsuit against the actress for allegedly violating her existing management contract with them.

In June this year, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 220 ruled that Lustre should still honor her contract with Viva.

In a resolution dated June 3, Lustre was reportedly ordered by the QC court to “cease and desist” from entering new working contracts as artist or endorser and those contracts she signed without the talent agency’s consent and participation.

QC judge Jose Paneda said Lustre should “honor and uphold her contractual obligations to VAA under the subject agreement before and during arbitration.”

Months later, the two parties settled their legal issues and vowed to work professionally.

“To avoid future misunderstandings, both parties have agreed not to make any further comment on the matter,” legal counsels Peña and Aguila said.

“For now, Nadine and Viva remain committed and focused on providing quality entertainment,” they added. —Rosette Adel