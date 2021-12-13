‘Hey, this is Israel!’: Steve Harvey tells fans amid loud cheer for Philippines at Miss Universe 2021

Supporters of Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez roared the loudest among the crowd of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant after the Filipina beauty made it to the top 16 finalists.

In the official clip released online on December 13, Gomez’s supporters were featured exuberantly cheering for her.

It could also be heard how their loud screams overpowered the audience at the venue in Eilat, Israel.

Host Steve Harvey noticed this and was clearly stunned.

He later quipped: “We’re supposed to be in Israel. We’re in Israel. This is Israel. Hey! This is Israel.”

It was only then he turned to Gomez and congratulated her.

“Congratulations!” Harvey told her.

What's up Philippines! You're in the Top 16!

Before the coronation night began, Filipino fans in Israel were also featured in one of the videos of Miss Universe official Twitter account.

The fans are READY!!

Filipina represent

Aside from the Philippines, the rest of the countries that made it to the sought-after list in the 70th edition of the pageant are:

France Colombia Singapore Panama Puerto Rico Bahamas Japan USA Great Britain India Vietnam Paraguay Aruba Venezuela South Africa

Gomez was previously asked about the meaning of the tattoo on her sleeves.

“It means rebirth and new beginning,” she said.

As of writing, Gomez was shortlisted among the top 10 candidates.