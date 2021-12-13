Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s evening gown at Miss Universe 2021 depicts ‘Pintados’

Beatrice Luigi Gomez‘s evening gown at the Miss Universe 2021 competition details depicted the ancient Visayan art tattoos called “Pintados.”

In a post on December 13, Miss Universe Philippines shared how designer Francis Libiran incorporated the indigenous tribal patterns in Gomez’ evening gown.

“Intricately embellished with custom embroidery that depict some of the Philippines’ indigenous tribal patterns called ‘Pintados’ meshed with Francis Libiran’s signature art deco aesthetic, this gold couture gown is truly a wearable work of art,” MUP said.

“With thousands of crystals carefully hand-sewn onto the piece, this represents hope and unparalleled beauty, culture, history and traditions of the Philippines,” it added.

Libiran also released a video of Gomez’s fitting of her gown on his page.

He also shared additional details on the patterns of the dress he designed for her.

“In the old days, the Visayan tribes had tattoos called Pintados indented all over their bodies whenever they went to war as a symbol of valor,” Libran said.

“These patterns were embroidered and meshed with Francis Libiran’s signature art deco details on this magnificent gown of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s (@beatriceluigigmz). Iridescent crystals were delicately hand-sewn to add extravagance to the piece,” he added.

Libiran was also the designer behind Gomez’s red ensemble at the preliminary round of the competition.

He explained in an interview that this creation was inspired by the Filipina beauty herself.

“My inspiration is more of the person. I did not get any theme from nature or what but it’s more about the person. So Bea is my inspiration in designing all these gowns,” Libiran said.

Gomez failed to make it to the top three of the 70th edition of the prestigious pageant.

India’s Harnaaz Sandu was crowned Miss Universe 2021.

South Africa’s was hailed the second runner-up Lalela Lali Mswali while Paraguay’s Nadia Ferrera was named the first runner-up.

Supporters of Gomez were previously shown on-air to have the loudest cheers at the venue in Eilat, Israel.

