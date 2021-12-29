‘Dasurv mong magbalot’: MJ Lastimosa reacts to ‘hakot handa’ pageant meme

Former beauty queen Mary Jean “MJ” Lastimosa joined in riding the antics of her followers online who quipped that they found her taking home food from the recent Miss Universe pageant.

The meme was also posted on the Facebook page called Pageantry Fanatics on December 28.

The post showed a photo of Lastimosa that was juxtaposed with a photo of a woman wearing a similar outfit as her.

The woman on the left could be seen packing food items from an event.

“Spotted na humakot ng handa sa Miss Universe (laugh emoji),” the caption read.

One fan of Lastimosa shared this meme on Twitter and tagged her, saying: “Kita ko lang to idol…”

The tweet eventually reached the Miss Universe Philippines 2014 titleholder.

She quote-retweeted this and wrote: “Mga maritess remember dazurv mong magbalot nakakapagod din makipag-plastikan sa mga kumare mo.”

Mga maritess remember dazurv mong mag balot nakakapagod din makipag plastikan sa mga kumare mo https://t.co/LuF0m3Jj1O — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) December 28, 2021

Lastimosa’s reaction immediately caught the attention of her Twitter followers. They expressed how much they enjoyed the funny meme about her.

Her tweet gained more than 9,000 likes; 401 retweets and 60 quote-retweets, as of writing.

Lastimosa had been riding the hilarious social media posts about her throughout the week.

In the posts, the beauty queen’s fans passed off images and videos of random women which they likened to Lastimosa’s old portrait shots.

The most recent was a tweet where an image of Lastimosa in a red swimsuit was compared with a blurry photo of someone wearing a similar red suit.

“Mare. Di nalang ako mag talk,” Lastimosa said.

Mare. Di nalang ako mag talk https://t.co/Ycr0rYTRtw — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) December 29, 2021

This interaction between Lastimosa and her fans started last Sunday, December 26.

Lastimosa reacted to a viral Facebook video of a woman acting strangely in a bathroom.

Facebook users supposed that the woman was her.

One Twitter user shared this video and tagged Lastimosa in a tweet and asked if the video was true.

Lastimosa immediately responded to this. She scolded the online user in jest.

“Mga bakla kayo ng taon andami ko kamag-anak nagtatanong bat daw may ganitong video eh di nga ako umiinom hahaha mga boset kayo (laughing emoji),” she said.

Mga bakla kayo ng taon andami ko kamag anak nag tatanong bat daw may ganitong video eh di nga ako umiinom hahaha mga boset kayo 😂 https://t.co/Oqkk9XwzHG — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) December 25, 2021

The 34-year-old TV host attended the coronation night of the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel with Shamcey Supsup, also a former beauty queen, to cheer for Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Gomez ended her journey after she failed to advance to the top three finalists of the competition.

