JLC, Jodi Sta. Maria, Coco Martin: Pinoys turn to endorsers for fun amid demand for flu medicines

Amid the demand for over-the-counter medicines this flu season, Filipinos are turning to celebrities, who have endorsed some of the brands, for fun.

Actor-comedian Jerald Napoles was among those who messaged the Facebook page of Kapuso star John Lloyd Cruz who famously advertised Biogesic, a popular paracetamol brand, in the past.

“Ako na mismo ang nagtanong,” he wrote on a Facebook post where he shared a screengrab of him sending a message to the actor’s page.

“Lods, baka may naipit kang Biogesic (diyan),” Jerald wrote in the message.

His post has earned 64,000 pure laughing reactions and 9,800 shares on the social networking platform so far.

Radio personality Sam YG likewise posted a screenshot of a fan’s message to John Lloyd asking about the availability of the medicine.

“Beke neman papi,” he said in an Instagram Story, tagging John Lloyd.

“Idol Popoy. Baka naman meron tayo (diyan) Biogesic. Kahit tatlong banig lang idol! Nagkakaubusan na sa mga drugstore eh. Solid fan mo ‘ko bro, since ‘Tabing Ilog’ days! Ingat!!” the fan wrote, referencing the popular teen series in the ’90s.

Filipinos have recently been messaging John Lloyd’s page for fun in light of the sudden demand for the paracetamol brand.

The actor appeared on several commercials of the brand as early as 2007. His famous line was “Ingat,” or “take care” while doing a salute.

The actor has since become the face of the paracetamol brand for more than nine years.

Others quipped that Filipinos should message actress Jodi Sta. Maria, who is the current endorser of the medicine.

A Facebook user shared that he sent a direct message to her Instagram for fun.

“Mga baklaaaaaaa! ‘Yung mga nagtatanong kay John Lloyd Cruz, ‘wag kasi kayo sa kanya manghingi, si Ate niyo Jodi Sta Maria na ‘yung endorser! Ayan, tinanong ko na kung meron pa, hayop kayo!” he wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

His message reads: “Ate wala na daw Biogesic si John Lloyd, ikaw na kasi endorser, baka meron ka (diyan)? Nagkakaubusan e. Pahingi naman or pabili?”

Another Facebook user went against the trend and reached out to actor Coco Martin instead. Coco used to endorse a nasal decongestant and a cough medicine.

“Puro kayo tanong kay John Lloyd Cruz, tanong natin kay Coco Martin (grinning face emoji) baka ibut na den,” she wrote.

The keywords “biogesic” and “paracetamol” trended on local Twitter on Monday following the reported limited supplies of over-the-counter medicines in pharmacies this flu season, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flu season in the country is usually from June to December, when the weather in the archipelago can get a little colder than usual, especially during the “-ber” months.

Despite the reports of limited supplies, the Department of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry claimed there were enough stocks of paracetamol in the market, particularly of generic brands.

Amid the high demand for the medicine, a pediatric emergency consultant at the Philippine General Hospital cautioned the public from consuming large quantities of it as it can cause liver toxicity or death.

