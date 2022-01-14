‘Tag ko na ba?’: Ashley Gosiengfiao chimes in on Alodia’s ‘sinayang mo’ post

Gaming content creator and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao‘s caption for a photo she shared on Facebook gained online buzz as her followers draw speculations about her remark.

“Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo,” Alodia wrote.

In the photo, the cosplay star and vlogger wore a stunning gold gown by designer Mara Chua.

Alodia said that she was supposed to wear this during the red carpet event for the global premiere of Netflix’s “Arcane” last November.

“What I prepared for the Arcane Red Carpet last time,” she said.

Alodia also cited a quote from one of the characters of the game League of Legends, where Arcane is based from.

“‘Day breaks upon the battlefield! (sun emoji) Leona (League of Legends),” she added.

Alodia failed to attend Arcane’s red carpet event because of another important activity she also had to go to.

Blacklist International, the Philippine esports team she co-founded, has a game that took place after the red carpet event.

The social media star posted her dismay over her failure to the attend the movie premiere on Facebook.

“I wasn’t able to go to the Arcane red carpet last night. Heartbroken. PS: The Blacklist game was after the premiere,” she said back then.

Alodia’s social media post with the photo of the gown she was supposed to wear, earned praises online.

Her Facebook post drew over 258,000 reactions, 6,700 shares and 12,000 comments.

While some were amazed by Alodia’s look, other social media users were interested about her remark.

They speculated that the caption was alluding to Wil Dasovich,her former boyfriend.

‘Tag ko na ba?’

Meanwhile, Alodia’s sister, Ashley, also joined in the amusement on the comments section and wrote: “Tag ko na ba?”

A report said Wil saw the tags and reacted to Ashley’s comment.

“Ashley Gosiengfiao, wag na. Magboblow up na fone ko. Alam ko na! Nakupo,” the screenshot of Wil’s comment read.

As of writing, Ashley’s comment is still visible on Alodia’s post while Wil’s comment could no longer be found.

Alodia’s followers, however, uploaded receipt showing Wil’s comment and reported that it has been deleted.





Some online users, on the other hand, quipped and tagged another Wil or TV host Willie Revillame. Willie is popularly called “Kuya Wil” by his fans.

“Kuya Wil, sinayang mo pa ‘to oh,” one Facebook user said in jest.

“Bat ba kasi sinayang to ni Willie Revillame?” comedian Tyrone Tiaga commented.

Alodia confirmed her split with Wil last November. They were together for four years.

“To those asking, wala na kame. It’s been a while. We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the content creator said on Facebook.

