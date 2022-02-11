‘Living genius’: Lady Gaga all praises for stylist Frederic Aspiras after Oscar nomination

A part-Filipino hairstylist was nominated at the 94th Academy Awards for Lady Gaga‘s transformation in the movie “House of Gucci.”

Frederic Aspiras is among the nominees for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category at the Academy Awards.

Aspiras joined other artists Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock in the shortlist.

Other nominees competing under the category are as follows:

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Lady Gaga’s appreciation post

On Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote a heartfelt congratulatory message for Aspiras. They have been working together in the past 15 years.

“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci,” she said.

The multi-awarded singer also described her stylist whom she calls as “Freddie” as a “living genius.”

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Lady Gaga said.

“He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you,” she added.

The post soon reached Aspiras.

In response to this, he thanked Lady Gaga for the support she gave him while filming last year.

Aspiras shared that he also lost his mom during that time.

“This past year was the most difficult of all after losing my mom. We started prep for this film during this time and I lost all hope and desire,” he said.

The stylist expressed his gratitude to Lady Gaga for believing and trusting in him amid difficult times.

Aspiras further poured praises for the actress’s performance in the film.

“You believed in me and trusted me. You reminded me of the gift that I had and how much joy it brings. You made me do it for my Mom. I can’t begin to thank you for these kind words,” Aspiras said.

“You’re performance and dedication to your performance in this film is legendary! The amount of respect and camaraderie we had amongst our team is unparalleled. We are a family. I love you so much,” he added.

Aspiras also thanked the rest of the production team for this historic achievement.

Lady Gaga depicted the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the convicted murderer and former wife of Maurizio Gucci. Maurizio is the head of the luxury fashion house.

According to Variety, Aspiras created 52 looks from 10 wigs for Lady Gaga to wear for her Reggiani role.

The star-studded “House of Gucci” and Lady Gaga were not included in the list of this year’s Academy Awards contenders. The awards will be presented on March 27.

