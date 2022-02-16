‘Let Leni and all women’: Why Cher landed on Twitter Philippines’ trending list

The name of an American legendary pop singer topped Twitter Philippines’ trending list on Wednesday afternoon after she tweeted about a 2022 presidential candidate.

Cher initially wrote that she “doesn’t know Leni.

A Filipino responded and said that it is the name of the Philippines’ vice president “and soon to be our president.”

The Filipino is a supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president along with contenders Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sens. Manny Pacquiao and Ping Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and labor leader Leody de Guzman, among others.

Cher then cheered Robredo and exclaimed, “let women do it.”

“Bravo!! Let women do it!! Let Leni and all women fighting (to) save climate, children, elderly, poor, homeless, sick, (people) of all colors, ethnicities, LGBTQ, force honor in (government). Make medical care, education, child care free. Tax corporation, stop child labor, animal cruelty, etc. #2GETHERWERSTRONG,” the pop singer tweeted.

Her response has caught the attention of Robredo’s supporters, as well as her spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez.

“Awesome. #LetLeniLead #10RobredoForPresident,” he wrote, quote tweeting Cher.

Last Tuesday, the pop singer tweeted the following with a series of emojis: “IF YOU WANT IT DONE RIGHT… LET A WOMAN DO IT.”

IF YOU WANT IT DONE

RIGHT….LET A WOMAN DO IT💄💪🏻🎓💪🏽👑💪🏾💃🏽👠‼️ — Cher (@cher) February 14, 2022

This was noticed by a Robredo supporter, who quote tweeted her and wrote: “Cher really said #LetLeniLead.”

The hashtag “#LetLeniLead” has been the battle cry of her supporters even before the vice president formalized her presidential bid.

Following these tweets, Cher asked “who” Leni is.

“Leni is a presidential candidate here in the Philippines, one of the frontrunners and the only woman in the group,” another Filipino Twitter user answered.

Cher, who is often referred to as the “Goddess of Pop,” has a music career spanning seven decades.

She is known for her distinctive contralto singing voice and for being successful in various forms of entertainment, from music to film.

She has sold over 100 millions and is one of the world’s best-selling artists.

Cher is also noted for her political views, social media presence, philanthropic endeavors and social activism, including LGBTQ rights and HIV/AIDS prevention.