‘Sinigang Gang’: Fil-Am H.E.R. uses PH-related hashtag to promote collab song with Saweetie

“Sinigang Gang!”

Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. tweeted this through a hashtag to promote her new single with fellow half-Filipino rapper Saweetie to their fans.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, teamed up with Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper for a single titled “Closer.”

She released the link for streaming last February 11.

When she announced this to her fans, H.E.R. mentioned the Filipino dish “sinigang” andadded the Philippine flag to the hashtag “Bay Area,” referring to San Francisco Bay Area.

“#CLOSER OUT NOW WITH MY BLASIAN BAY SISTER @Saweetie #SINIGANGGANG 🇵🇭#BAYAREAAAAA,” she said with the Philippine flag emoji.

Her post immediately gained traction on the micro-blogging platform.

As of writing, it garnered more than 4,000 likes, 289 quote-retweets and 739 retweets.

Some Filipino fans also noticed the cultural references in her tweet.

“Love the Pinoy flag pin!” one Twitter user said.

“The hashtag #siniganggang is sending me,” another Twitter user said with a laughing emoji.

Others expressed their support for both artists.

“So proud to be a Filipino because of [these] two amazing, talented, and empowered artists,” one Twitter user said.

“This collaboration is big Ate energy,” another Twitter user commented.

Saweetie likewise dropped the link to the music video on February 15.

As of writing, the music video earned nearly two million views since its release.

H.E.R. first made headlines in 2018 after she won the Best R&B performance for “Best Part” and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album at the 61st Grammys.

In 2021, she received a nod at the prestigious music awards show again. She earned the much-coveted Song of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Saweetie, on the other hand, caught the attention of Filipino social media users for her attendance at the high fashion Met Gala event in 2021.

