SB19 dominates Twitter Philippines anew after jampacked show at Expo 2020 Dubai

Filipino boy group SB19 gained buzz on Twitter Philippines after their live performance at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The five-piece supergroup was the latest Filipino act to perform at the prestigious event only hours away before they went on stage.

They also shared a link where fans, collectively called A’Tin, can purchase the tickets for the show at the DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai on March 16.

“It’s happening A’TIN! Catch #SB19 at EXPO 2020 Dubai!” their announcement reads.

💥 SB19 at EXPO 2020 Dubai It’s happening A’TIN! Catch #SB19 at EXPO 2020 Dubai! 💙 <Performance Date>

2022.03.16 20:30 GST | 2022.03.17 00:30 PHT 🎟️ Tickets are available via https://t.co/Br9QQklJKf#SB19atDubaiExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/fyeXvfZeUz — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) March 15, 2022

SB19 later shared a group photo of them at the airport on the way to Dubai.

“Papatungo sa’king pangarap, lagi ko kayong tanaw sa paglipad (airplane emoji) See you Dubai,” they tweeted.

Papatungo sa’king pangarap, lagi ko kayong tanaw sa paglipad 🛫 See you Dubai! 💙#SB19 #SB19atDubaiExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/XKx4GJotwK — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) March 15, 2022

SB19 then informed their fans again that they arrived in Dubai.

“Mahalima says hi as they get ready for their performance. See you in a bit, A’Tin,” the group said.

📸 SB19 at EXPO 2020 Dubai Mahalima says hi as they get ready for their performance 👋 See you in a bit A’TIN! 💙 🎟️ Tickets to EXPO 2020 are available via https://t.co/Br9QQklJKf ⁦DubaiExpo withSB19#SB19 #SB19atDubaiExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/KkPPsV7zOC — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) March 16, 2022

Despite the short notice, Gulf News, a Dubai-based publication, reported that tickets were almost sold out in less than 24 hours after the concert was announced.

The hashtag #SB19atDubaiExpo2020 trended on Twitter Philippines as fans shared their excitement for the group’s performance in Dubai.

They shared videos, photos taken during the event.

Huge thanks also to every A’TIN, Filipino, and other nationalities who attended the event. You took part in the success of this event 💙 SLMT! Thank you very much ☺️ DubaiExpo withSB19@SB19Official #SB19#SB19atDubaiExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/jXohEPfo6i — SB19 – A’TIN Philippines (@SB19_ATINph) March 16, 2022

BAZINGA @SB19Official ❤️ Ito yung nayanig yung arena nang biglang bumaba ng stage ang SB19. Thank you, pinuno. I saw you whispering to the boys, “baba tayo” 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNBqyQCqRJ — Franco Belo, MA.Mus. (@itsmeFrancoBelo) March 16, 2022

On Thursday, the hashtag dominated the trending topics with at least 500,000 tweets as A’Tin continued to gushes over the event.

According to Bandwagon Asia, several attendees reported technical difficulties during the program proper.

However, the group pushed through with their performances and wowed the crowd as they belt out their hits which include “Bazinga,” “Mana” and even “Go Up.”

This was SB19’s first live concert overseas.

In December 2021, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) previously chose the award-winning band as its youth ambassador and ambassador Sentro Rizal, the country’s cultural center for overseas Filipinos and for anyone interested in anything Filipino.

In the same month, the group also made it to Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart with Bazinga, replacing BTS’ “Butter.”

Prior to this, the South Korean juggernaut enjoyed the top spot of the chart for six weeks.

