‘Seeing double’: Catriona Gray now has wax figure wearing Miss Universe 2018 lava gown

Catriona Gray is the latest Miss Universe titleholder to have a wax figure.

Catriona unveiled her wax figure created by the team in Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday, March 30.

“Who’s that girl (eyes emojis) what a surreal moment to (FINALLY!) launch my very own wax figure at @mtssingapore after 3 years! Kiliiiig akoooo!” the beauty queen said in an Instagram post.

“I’m so honored and flattered to be the only Filipino wax figure here in MT Singapore!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

In the photos, Catriona’s wax figure was wearing the iconic red “lava” gown that she wore during the evening gown round of the Miss Universe 2018 competition.

It also has the “Philippines” sash that Catriona wore as the country’s delegate back then.

In her caption, the beauty queen shared that Filipino designer Mak Tumang created the replica of her lava gown for the wax figure.

“Also for those that are curious! @maktumang created an ah-mazing replica lava gown! The small differences on the neck line are to hide the ‘seams’ where the head of the wax figure fit onto the body! The lava gowns mesh base presented a challenge but Mak masterfully worked around these!” Catriona said.

She also explained that her wax figure’s appearance was based on her “final walk” look with her signature “lava walk” stance.

“We chose the ‘final walk’ look from @missuniverse sans MU sash and crown, because the interactive concept is to ‘Lava Walk’ with me,” Catriona said.

“Also as the only Filipino in MT Singapore, it brings me so much pride to have the PHILIPPINES sash front and center,” she added.

Tumang previously explained that the dress was inspired by Mayon Volcano’s peak in Bicol and the folklore surrounding it.

He also likened Catriona to Daragang Magayon, the mythical princess and heroine in the stories that surround the volcano.

READ: The legend behind Catriona Gray’s Mayon Volcano gown

Aside from this outfit, her signature “lava walk” was also a head turner to pageant fans and critics.

This style of walking comprising a slow-mo twirl and a hair flip debuted during the preliminaries of the MU contest.

READ: The makings of Catriona Gray’s ‘lava walk’ and ‘Ibong Adarna’ evening gown

Both Catriona’s red lava gown and the lava walk are often still talked about in local and international pageant communities today.

Praises from the community

Binibining Pilipinas shared photos of Catriona with her wax figure on its Facebook page.

“We’re seeing double. (eye emojis) Madame Tussauds Singapore finally unveiled their new wax figure and it’s none other than, our very own Binibini and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray,” the pageant org said.

The photos later earned praises from some personalities and Catriona’s fans.

They were impressed by how identical and realistic the wax version of Catriona is.

“One Catriona is amazing! And now we have two!” American drag superstar Manila Luzon said.

“Wow, amazingly beautiful! I really find it hard to identify the real one,” another user said.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also has her twin wax figure that she unveiled in 2019.

It was created by the team of Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.

READ: A look at how Madame Tussauds created Pia Wurtzbach’s ‘twin’