Rundown: Adie, BINI, BGYO, emerging Filipino artists join Spotify’s RADAR Philippines

Pinoy pop groups BINI, BGYO and artists Adie, LESHA, Alex Bruce and other emerging artists joined the slate of other Filipino acts selected to be part of Spotify’s RADAR Philippines.

Spotify’s RADAR is a global program that supports new artists and musicians from different countries in the world.

Through discoverable playlists, this program will help up-and-coming artists reach and connect to a wider audience and enter the global music scene.

For RADAR Philippines, the digital music service announced that it selected newcomers across various genres to be part of its lineup this year.

These new artists include:

P-pop girl group BINI

P-pop boy group BGYO

R&B artist Arthur Nery

Adie

Alex Bruce

Lewis Maxwell

LESHA

raven

Paul Pablo

mrld

KAIA

dia maté

Alisson Shore

RADAR Philippines currently comprises 19 songs from these artists. These include BINI’s “Born to Win”, the collaborative track of LESHA and Lewis called “Twin Flames”, raven’s “Paraluman” and BGYO’s “When I’m With You.”

The music streaming app’s listeners can check out the playlist through this link.

The impact of Spotify’s campaign for new music is seen in two budding Filipino artists whose songs were featured in the RADAR playlist—Arthur Nery and Zack Tabudlo.

Zack saw an international growth with more than 1,300% increase in listeners from the United States, Thailand, Australia and other countries.

Arthur similarly made waves in the local music scene last year.

Based on Spotify 2021 Wrapped data, Arthur’s hit single “Higa” appeared in 20 cities in the Philippines. His growing discography also made it to the “Most Repeated Songs in the Philippines” list.

“To be able to shine a light on OPM music on the global stage is such an opportunity! I’m honored and happy that Filipinos appreciate what I create. Knowing that they like my music has also changed my perspective on music as an artist,” Arthur said.

“I’m excited to be part of Spotify’s RADAR program, where I can reach more listeners at an international level and move more people with my music,” he added.

Kossy Ng, head of Music, Spotify Asia, said that the streaming platform aims to support and champion more artists throughout their careers.

“We are excited to champion local artists at all stages of their careers. Spotify is committed to artist development and connecting fans with the music they love, through our platform and programs. We look forward to elevating the local music scene and seeing our RADAR artists grow through borderless access and greater discovery,” Ng said.

So far, the digital streaming service amplified and featured at least 39,000 Filipino artists on the platform for the first time between 2021 and 2022.