‘Pahinga ka rin’: Ben&Ben to take ‘mental health’ break this Holy Week

Nine-piece folk-pop band Ben&Ben encouraged their supporters to rest and take a break this Holy Week after announcing that they will be on hiatus for the same period.

“Beh, mental health break lang kami this holy week,” the band’s account tweeted on Tuesday. It was accompanied by two folding hands emojis.

“Will come back stronger on Monday. Pahinga ka rin kung keri! Will be thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. See you, Liwanag,” they said with blue and yellow heart emojis.

The tweet has earned over 9,700 likes and more than 1,000 retweets so far.

“Liwanag” is the official fandom name of the band.

In December, the band also went on a break for the holidays.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We're going on a break.. for the Holidays! Hey Liwanag. We'd like to announce that from now until January 15, 2022, Ben&Ben will be on a break to take time to reconnect with our families and loved ones, and to take care of our mental health. Full post in pic! pic.twitter.com/v6qtxws0MW — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, supporters acknowledged Ben&Ben’s message and expressed hopes that they will have a restful week as well.

“Rest well Bens, see you on Monday,” a fan tweeted with heart emojis.

“You’ve done great, guys… pahinga po muna kayo… enjoy the break,” another fan tweeted with a smiling emoticon.

Others shared that they would heed the group’s advice.

“I guess should take this Holy Week as a mental and emotional health break as well,” a Twitter user said.

“Sige beh, ako din mental health and spiritual revival week, hopefully this Holy Week,” another online user tweeted.

The Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Southeast Asia, observes Holy Week through prayers and traditions.

This year, it is slated to happen from April 10 to 16, with April 13 as the last working day of the week.

The rest is dedicated to the religious observance of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

During these days, the faithful spent time to genuflect, pray, go on pilgrimage, or do a “Visita Iglesia.” Others also participate in traditions like the “pabasa,” “senakulo” and “salubong,” among others.